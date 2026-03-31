UWorld Accounting Introduces AI Study Assistant to Strengthen CPA Exam Preparation

UAsk™ draws on content created and taught by Peter Olinto, Roger Philipp and other UWorld experts

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld Accounting unveiled today an AI-powered study assistant integrated directly into its award-winning CPA Exam review courses.

UAsk™, built exclusively on UWorld's proprietary CPA content, provides students with immediate, accurate answers aligned with the current American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA®) CPA Exam Blueprints. It is accessible in all UWorld CPA courses via the video lectures, eTextbooks and question bank, providing candidates with a seamless way to ask questions in real time, without leaving the platform.

UWorld Accounting's UAsk study assistant pulls solutions from its proprietary CPA content, not broad external sources. Post this UWorld Accounting's AI-powered study assistant, UAsk™, is built exclusively on the company's proprietary CPA content that is taught by legendary instructors Peter Olinto and Roger Philipp. CPA candidates who would like to experience the new tool can sign up for a free, seven-day trial. For information, visit accounting.uworld.com/cpa-review/cpa-courses. Speed Speed

The new feature underwent three months of rigorous beta testing with more than 5,000 CPA candidates prior to launch. UWorld gathered input from early adopters to refine functionality and ensure the tool would meet the evolving needs of CPA candidates. As the global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, UWorld will continue to dedicate human reviewers and content experts to monitor user inquiries, validate UAsk responses and refine the AI assistant.

UWorld's high-quality CPA Exam review courses are developed by in-house and practicing CPAs and educators. The courses boast questions that match or exceed the difficulty of those on the actual CPA Exam to help build candidates' confidence on test day. Detailed answer explanations clarify underlying concepts, reinforce learning and help students avoid repeated mistakes. Legendary UWorld Accounting instructors Peter Olinto, CFA, JD, CPA (inactive), and Roger Philipp, CPA, CGMA, are featured in the company's high-yield video lectures that introduce or reinforce key concepts. UAsk draws on all these resources to deliver the most qualified answers.

"AI is only as strong as the content behind it," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, MD, founder and CEO of UWorld. "UAsk is not a generic chatbot that pulls from broad external sources. It's a tool that delivers reliable, on-demand support backed by a name recognized for quality and revered for results. We look forward to incorporating similar AI-powered study coaches into other products in the future."

UAsk is now live for active users of UWorld's Premier, Elite-Unlimited and Elite-Unlimted+ CPA Exam courses. CPA candidates who would like to experience the new tool can sign up for a free, seven-day trial. For information, visit accounting.uworld.com/cpa-review/cpa-courses.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, CMT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-Next®, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX, MPJE® and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC