Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley Earns National Recognition for Patient Experience Excellence

Only Massachusetts Surgery Center to Receive 2025 Award

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley has been named a recipient of the Press Ganey 2025 HX Guardian of Excellence Award® for Patient Experience (OAS CAHPS), a national honor recognizing healthcare facilities that deliver exceptional patient experience with sustained consistency. The Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley is the only ambulatory surgery center in Massachusetts to receive this recognition in 2025.

The award is presented to organizations that achieve patient experience scores at or above the 95th percentile for every quarter of the year, as measured and benchmarked by Press Ganey, the healthcare industry's leading authority on patient experience and performance improvement. The Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley earned this recognition based on its performance throughout all four quarters of 2024, placing it among a select group of top-performing outpatient surgery centers nationwide.

"This recognition reflects the collective commitment of our surgeons, care givers, anesthesia teams, and staff to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care every day," said Prashanth Bala, Vice President of Ambulatory Surgery at Shields Health. "Consistency at this level doesn't happen by chance. It's the result of disciplined clinical practices, strong teamwork, and a shared focus on the patient experience from start to finish."

The Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award® recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustained excellence over time, rather than one-time performance. Winners are evaluated using nationally benchmarked patient experience data and must meet rigorous eligibility and volume requirements to qualify.

The Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley provides a broad range of outpatient surgical services in a high-quality, patient-focused environment. The Center's continued performance reflects a culture of safety, accountability, and continuous improvement, with patient experience serving as a core measure of success.

"This recognition is a testament to what can be achieved when healthcare partners come together with a shared focus on patient experience and clinical excellence," said Amy Hoey, RN, President of Tufts Medicine Lowell General Hospital. "Lowell General Hospital is proud to be part of this collaborative model that brings exceptional outpatient surgical care to the Merrimack Valley community."

The Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley operates through a unique partnership model, bringing together physician ownership, Shields Health's ambulatory surgery expertise, and Tufts Medicine and Lowell General Hospital clinical collaboration. This integrated approach supports high standards of quality, operational excellence, and patient care while maintaining a strong local focus.

For more information about the Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley, visit www.surgerycentermerrimackvalley.com.

About Shields Health

Shields Health is a trusted leader in outpatient medical services, specializing in MRI, PET/CT imaging, and ambulatory surgical services. With a focus on patient-centered care and innovative technology, Shields is dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes across the region. For more information, visit the Shields Health website at www.shields.com.

About Tufts Medicine Lowell General Hospital

Lowell General Hospital has delivered high-quality and compassionate care since 1891. Our two inpatient hospital campuses, Cancer Center, Heart and Vascular Center, four urgent care locations, affiliated physicians and outpatient facilities provide state-of-the-art technology and a full range of specialty services in the Merrimack Valley.

