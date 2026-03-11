UMass Memorial Health - Milford Regional Medical Center and Shields Health Announce New Partnership for MRI and PET/CT Services in Milford

MILFORD, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center and Shields Health announced a new joint venture partnership to provide advanced imaging services at two locations in Milford. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services are available at Milford Regional Medical Center, located at 14 Prospect Street, and both MRI and Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) services are offered at the Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center, located at 20 Prospect Street.

This new joint venture strengthens access to advanced diagnostic imaging for patients across Milford Regional and the surrounding communities. By aligning Milford Regional's clinical leadership with Shields Health's expertise in outpatient imaging, the partnership reinforces a shared commitment to delivering high-quality MRI and PET/CT services through a coordinated, patient-centered model of care.

Imaging services at both locations operate within Shields' outpatient care model — an approach focused on delivering high-quality imaging in a cost-effective and accessible setting. This supports sustainable access to advanced MRI and PET/CT services while helping to minimize financial barriers for patients and their families.

"Partnering with an industry leader like Shields brings additional value and expertise to the imaging care we are able to deliver to our Milford area patients, locally," said UMass Memorial Health-Milford Regional Chief Operating Officer Bert Thurlo-Walsh, MM, RN, CPHQ.

"Milford Regional Medical Center is a highly respected community hospital with a strong commitment to clinical excellence," said Peter Ferrari, President of Shields Health. We are proud to collaborate with Milford Regional's team to deliver advanced MRI and PET/CT services that reflect our shared focus on quality, access, and value."

With this addition, the Shields Health and UMass Memorial Health collaboration now includes nine MRI locations and five PET/CT locations across the system, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable imaging services throughout Central Massachusetts and beyond.

About UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center

UMass Memorial Health - Milford Regional Medical Center is a full-service, regional teaching hospital that serves patients from more than 20 communities in Central Massachusetts. The 148-bed hospital is a nonprofit, acute-care facility where more than 300 primary care and specialty clinicians are relentless in providing exceptional healthcare services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect. Visit www.milfordregional.org to learn more.

About Shields Health

Shields Health provides MRI, PET/CT, and ambulatory surgical services at more than 50 locations across New England. With a focus on advanced technology, clinical expertise, and affordability, Shields partners with leading health systems and hospitals to deliver high-quality, accessible diagnostic imaging and surgical care. A family-owned and operated organization, Shields Health proudly celebrates more than 50 years of service and innovation. For more information, visit www.shields.com

SOURCE Shields Health