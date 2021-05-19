Surgery Partners Selects Prodigo's Full Solution Suite for Process Standardization and Spend Visibility

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is excited to announce that Surgery Partners of Tennessee has chosen Prodigo's Solution Suite to drive operational standardization, process improvements, and increase spend visibility across its organization system-wide. Surgery Partners has over 180 locations, including 16 hospitals and various ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across 32 states, generating a net patient revenue of $2 billion.

With its numerous locations running multiple technology platforms and disparate systems, Surgery Partners chose Prodigo's Marketplace, Price Navigator, and Xchange products to streamline processes and centralize operations throughout its supply chain. Jennifer Garza, Senior Analyst, Procurement and Supply Chain at Surgery Partners, and Project Lead, commented, "One of the biggest values we saw in Prodigo was the ability to take our separate processes and establish a standardized approach for data management and procurement across the whole organization."

Prodigo will work with Surgery Partners to integrate multiple ERP platforms, including Lawson, Oracle, and iOS Envi. The integration will add predictive analytics and insights into their data and purchasing behavior system-wide. Additionally, Prodigo's Solution Suite will provide the entire organization with EDI functionality and order tracking, reduce duplicate entries, automate manual touch points across the procurement workflow, and create a slick one-stop-shop for end-users.

Michael DeLuca, EVP of Operations at Prodigo said, "Prodigo's Suite of Solutions will deliver Surgery Partners a single source of truth across their entire supply chain ecosystem, at a time when the industry is seeking new ways to control spend, harmonize internal teams, and recover from the pandemic."

"We received terrific support from Surgery Partners Executive Leadership both for their hospitals and ASCs. We are looking forward to our partnership with the entire organization," added Joseph Mayernik, Prodigo's Executive Chairman and President.

About Prodigo Solutions

Prodigo Solutions is a healthcare technology company that improves provider's financial control and reduces supply chain cost. Prodigo Solutions' savings technology has been developed by healthcare supply chain experts to deliver tangible results across a continuum of care. Customers who use our systems purchase more than $17 billion annually for the more than 600 hospitals they operate.

