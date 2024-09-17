SurgiBox and DeRoyal Secure Defense Health Agency Grant to Co-Develop Advanced SurgiBubble with Enhanced Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgiBox, Inc. a pioneering company in portable surgical solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with DeRoyal Industries, Inc., a leading global medical device manufacturer. The Department of Defense's (DoD) Defense Health Agency (DHA) awarded a prestigious grant through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) which will enable the co-development and manufacturing of an advanced SurgiBubbleTM, a groundbreaking portable surgical environment, enhanced with new life-saving capabilities.

The SurgiBubble, SurgiBox's flagship product, revolutionizes portable surgical care by providing a protected clean environment for surgery that can be deployed rapidly any time, any place. The new version, developed with DeRoyal, will push the boundaries of field surgery with advanced features that ensure the safety and effectiveness of surgical procedures in austere environments.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"We are thrilled to partner with DHA, MTEC and collaborate with DeRoyal to develop this new version of the SurgiBubble," said Mike Teodorescu, SurgiBox's CEO."This grant will allow us to integrate cutting-edge technologies that enhance the portability, functionality, and product reliability, ultimately saving lives in challenging situations."

The collaboration between SurgiBox and DeRoyal, with MTEC's support,l exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving innovation in medical technology not only for DoD, but mankind. The new SurgiBubble will be a game-changer in field surgeries, offering a robust solution for delivering high-quality surgical care.

About DeRoyal

DeRoyal is a global medical device manufacturer headquartered in Powell, Tennessee, with over 50 years of experience serving the healthcare industry. The company offers a vast portfolio of products across several distinct markets, including surgical and safety devices, orthopedic bracing and supports, wound care products, and inventory management technologies. As one of the most vertically integrated companies in medical device manufacturing, DeRoyal is known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and improving patient care.

About MTEC

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing medical technologies that protect, treat, and enhance the lives of American military personnel and civilians. MTEC supports the development of medical solutions by administering DHA funding and fostering collaborations between the DoD, academia, and industry.

About SurgiBox:

SurgiBox is committed to bringing safe, sterile, and effective surgical solutions to austere and resource-limited settings. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SurgiBox aims to revolutionize surgical care in the field.

