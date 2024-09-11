SurgiBox and DeRoyal Secure MTEC Grant to Co-Develop Advanced SurgiBubble with Enhanced Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgiBox, Inc., a pioneering company in portable surgical solutions, is proud to announce an innovative development project in collaboration with DeRoyal Industries, Inc., a leading global medical device manufacturer. A prestigious grant was awarded from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) and will enable the co-development and manufacturing of an updated version of the SurgiBubble™, a groundbreaking portable surgical environment, enhanced with new capabilities.

The SurgiBubble, SurgiBox's flagship product, revolutionizes the concept of portable surgical care by providing a protected clean environment for surgery that can be deployed rapidly any time, any place. The new version, developed in collaboration with DeRoyal, is set to push the boundaries of field surgery with advanced features that further ensure the safety and effectiveness of surgical procedures in austere environments.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MTEC and to collaborate with DeRoyal, a leader in medical device manufacturing and innovation, to develop this new and improved version of the SurgiBubble," said Mike Teodorescu, CEO at SurgiBox. "This grant will allow us to integrate cutting-edge technologies that enhance the portability, functionality, and reliability of our product, ultimately saving lives in the most challenging situations."

The collaboration between SurgiBox and DeRoyal, under the support of MTEC, exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving innovation in medical technology. The new SurgiBubble will be a game-changer in field surgeries, offering an even more robust solution for delivering high-quality surgical care wherever it is needed.

About DeRoyal

DeRoyal is a global medical device manufacturer headquartered in Powell, Tennessee, with over 50 years of experience serving the healthcare industry. The company offers a vast portfolio of products across several distinct markets, including surgical and safety devices, orthopedic bracing and supports, wound care products, and inventory management technologies. As one of the most vertically integrated companies in medical device manufacturing, DeRoyal is known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and improving patient care.

About MTEC

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing medical technologies that protect, treat, and enhance the lives of American military personnel and civilians. MTEC supports the development of medical solutions by offering funding and fostering collaborations between the Department of Defense, academia, and industry.

About SurgiBox:

SurgiBox is a pioneer in portable surgical environments, committed to bringing safe, sterile, and effective surgical solutions to austere and resource-limited settings around the world. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SurgiBox aims to revolutionize surgical care in the field.

