SurgiBox Secures Patent in the Philippines, Expanding Global Reach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgiBox, Inc., a pioneering company in portable surgical solutions, is proud to announce the recent issuance of a Certificate of Grant of Patent by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL). Atif Rakin, SurgiBox's CTO, highlighted the significance of this achievement: "The patent approval in the Philippines, and elsewhere, reflects the innovation behind our products. With SurgiField, any room can be transformed into an operating room, making sterile surgeries possible anytime, anywhere."

This patent marks a major milestone for the company, an important point to enable the deployment of SurgiBox's ultraportable surgical site isolation system across the Philippines, an archipelago of thousands of islands. The SurgiField technology system will ensure sterile surgeries can be performed in even the most remote locations in the Phillippines and elsewhere.

SurgiField Co-inventor Robert Smalley, MD added, "We're thrilled to see our work recognized for its originality. This is a key milestone for SurgiBox, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class sterile environments for surgeries, regardless of the circumstances—whether in war zones, disaster areas, or remote settings."

The patent is valid for 20 years. As we move forward, SurgiBox seeks distribution partners to help deliver this innovative product to those who need it most. For partnership inquiries, please contact SurgiBox Business Development Director, Kelly Laurel.

SOURCE SurgiBox Inc