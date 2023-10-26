SurgiBox's SurgiField System Featured in TIME's Best Inventions of 2023

SurgiBox Inc

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgiBox Inc. is proud to announce that its SurgiField™ product platform has been featured in TIME's prestigious list of the "Best Inventions of 2023."

SurgiField, an ultraportable system to support sterile surgery at the point of need, has received widespread recognition for its remarkable contributions to healthcare. TIME's editors describe the list of 200 "Best Inventions" as "changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible." The list cited SurgiField specifically for supporting "high-quality care and safe surgery at the point of need."

Chief Technology Officer Atif Rakin states, "This recognition honors the many medical practitioners and supporters from around the world who have shaped the SurgiField System. Through constant collaboration we built this platform to support clean quality care helping to realize our mission of bring access to safe surgery any time, any place"
About SurgiBox:
SurgiBox Inc. is the market leader of a novel class of clinician-developed technology which integrates the benefits of state-of-the-art operating rooms with comprehensive personal protective equipment, in one ultraportable package.

To learn more, please visit www.surgibox.com.

