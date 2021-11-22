Surgical Drapes Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Drapes Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical drapes market size is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.18%

An increasing number of surgeries and hospitalizations are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infections is expected to upsurge the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicted that HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths every year in American hospitals.

Of these infections, urinary tract infections accounted for 32%, surgical site infections (SSI) accounted for 22%, lung infections accounted for 15%, and bloodstream infections accounted for 14%.



For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, total admissions in all U.S. hospitals were 36,241,815 in 2019. The number of admissions will, in turn, raise the demand for surgical drapes.

Moreover, the rising demand for maintenance and hygiene in healthcare institutes is one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Numerous hospitals and healthcare centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure, maintaining hygiene, and improving the efficacy of operational systems.



However, rising product recalls might have a negative impact on market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Femoral Angiography Drape Sterile manufactured by Cardinal Health got recalled owing to a nonconforming material/component.



Surgical Drapes Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the disposable segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. An upsurge in the use of disposable surgical drapes in hospitals owing to the high prevalence of HAIs globally is driving the segment

By risk type, the moderate segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period

Based on end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Hospitals are the largest consumer of surgical drapes as the majority of surgical procedures are conducted in hospitals

North America is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of surgeries and the presence of a large number of key market players

3M

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care

Steris

Paul Hartmann AG

Standard Textile Co.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

OneMed

Medic

