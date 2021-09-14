Surgical Equipment Technologies and Global Markets to 2025 - Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures, Demand for Surgical Equipment, Increase in Outpatient Surgeries

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the surgical equipment market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2025

Surgical equipment refers to tools or devices with distinct purposes, inspecting internal body organs and modifying biological tissues. Surgical equipment is used in various surgical procedures in urology, neurosurgery, laparoscopic, cardiovascular and plastic surgery, among others.

Contributing factors for the market growth include increased prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, a rise in surgical procedures and augmented demand for technologically enhanced surgical procedures like minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgeries. Unfavorable reimbursement policies and a lack of skilled professionals restrict the market growth. The North American market for surgical equipment is mature. The market has ample opportunity, specifically in the Asia-Pacific-Pacific region.

The U.S. and Europe remain key markets. Japan and the emerging economies of China and India are key players evidencing significant growth. North America and Europe accounted for a remarkable share of the surgical equipment market, due to the well-established healthcare system, high adoption of novel minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgical procedures, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a rise in surgical procedures contributing immensely to the market growth. Growing demand for plastic, reconstructive and bariatric surgeries further fuel market growth.

Market growth in the European region was mainly attributed to a larger elder population and soaring demand for minimally invasive surgeries in the region due to the availability and preference for sophisticated surgical instruments. Considerable investment in R&D and upgraded healthcare facilities across the region influence the market, positively.

Asia-Pacific-Pacific and ROW regions are expected to have the highest growth potential. Asia-Pacific Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the surgical equipment market, due to substantial expenditures improving healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for improved healthcare services and substantial surgical procedures in the region.

Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report. This report analyzes key market dynamics and changes in the surgical equipment market due to the pandemic.

The report discusses various supply chain participants (manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and hospitals). Key trends, market estimates, significant strategies among stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments will be presented in detail. An in-depth patent analysis is presented in the report and focuses on the development of extensive technological trends across regions (i.e., the U.S., Europe and Japan).

Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Information on the global surgical equipment market structure and technological innovations such as surgical robotics, powered surgical tools, and a significant focus on minimally invasive procedures

Insights into healthcare regulations, policies and implications; and discussion on regulated or proposed to be regulated medical devices

Quantification and estimation of market revenues and dynamics for the global surgical equipment market and its segments, by product, usability, supply chain and technology

Study of the factors impacting market growth and analyze trends and opportunities in major regions, and the trends, gaps and opportunities in each micro market

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on micro and macro environment factors that influence surgical equipment markets

Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., ConMed, Hologic Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic PLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies

Developed Countries

Developing Countries

Healthcare Regulations, Policies and Implications

Technological Innovations and Trends

Rising Number of Patents

Rapid Advancements in Technology

Recent Innovations

Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis

Disposable vs. Reusable

Disposable Instruments

Reusable Instruments

Market Analysis

Product Launches and Acquisition

Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions

Factors Driving Expansion of the Market

Chapter 4 Global Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures

Increased Demand for Surgical Equipment

Increase in Outpatient Surgeries

Restraints and Challenges

Untrained End Users

Regulatory Environment

Continuing Demand for Specialized Instruments

Quality Standards

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Replenishment in Developed Economies

Impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Equipment Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgery

Priority Levels of Surgeries

Pre-surgery Formalities

Chapter 5 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Product Category

Neurosurgery

Neurosurgical Drills and Cranials

Aspirating/Irrigating/Suction Tubes

Microsurgical Suction Tubes and Components

Elevators/Raspatories

Rib Shears

Skull Punches

Forceps

Trephines

Skull Tongs

Trocar

Scissors

Dissectors and Tumor Knives

Dura and Nerve Separator

Brain Spatulas

Surgical Mallets

Galea Hooks and Applying Forceps

Needle Holders

Puncture Needles

Curettes

Chisels and Gouges

Rongeurs

Bulldog Clamps

Scalpel Blades and Handles

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

Silicone Implants, Sheeting and Tubing

Special Instruments for Plastic Surgery

Standard Instruments used in Plastic Surgery

Urology

Catheters and Catheter-Introducing Tools

Cold Knives

Urethroscopes, Cystoscope Sheaths and Cystoscopes

Electrodes

Forceps

Circumcision Instruments

Visual Cystoscopy/Double-Action Instruments

Hohenfellner Instruments

Prostatectomy Instruments

Spermatic Cord Surgical Instruments

Lithotripsy Instruments

Meatus Clamps

Boomerang Needle Holders

Nephroscopy Instruments

Obturators

Adapters, Optic Fiber and Bridges

Optical Urethrotomes

Scissors

Syringes and Evacuators

Ureterorenoscopy Instruments

Urethral Sounds

Urethrotome

Vasectomy Instruments

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Gynecology Instruments

Obstetrical Instruments

Thoracic Surgery

Bronchus Clamps

Bone-Cutting forceps

Raspatories

Rib Contractors

Sternum Cutters and Rib Shears

Rongeurs

Lobectomy Scissors

Sternal Approximators

Microvascular

Cardiovascular

Aorta Dilators

Aorta Punches

Bulldog Clamps

Bulldog Clamps (Titanium)

Cardiovascular Clamps

Atraumatic Cardiovascular Clamps

Forceps

Needle Holders

Cardiovascular Scissors

Micro Scissors

Tunneling Set

Endarterectomy Instruments: Varicose Vein and Other

Vascular Dilators and Tourniquets

Vascular Probes

Vascular Spatulas

Fine Hooks and Vessel Hooks

Orthopedic Surgery

Arthroscopy Instruments

Bandage/Plaster Cast Instruments

Bone Instruments

Laparoscopy

Laparoscopes and Standard Instruments

Ligation Clips and Appliers

Suturing

Reusable Trocars and Vascular Clamps

Power Systems

Cardiac and Thoracic

Maxillofacial Plastics Power Systems

Retraction Systems

Frame Benefits

Rail Clamp

Cam Joints

Independent Lateral Arms

One-Piece Clip-On Retractor Handles

Interchangeable Fast Blade Change

Micro-Adjustable Handle and Rotating Feature

Ring Retractor System

Brain Retractor

Hemilaminectomy

Laminectomy

Lumbar

Cervical and Lamina

Other Handheld Retractor Systems

Self-Retaining

Breast Retractors

Lip and Cheek Retractors

Skin and Dura Hook Retractors

Nerve Root Retractors

Vaginal Retractors

Lung Retractors

Mammary Retractors

Rib and Sternal Retractors

Scapular Retractors

Aorta Retractors

Auricle Retractors

Wound and Vessel Retractors

Bone Retractors and Levers

Knee Retractors

Cinch Organ Retractor

Other retractors

Wound Closure

Sutures

Tissue Adhesive

Hemostatic Bone Wax

Cardiovascular (CV) Needles and Others

Chapter 6 Surgical Equipment: Conventional versus Disposable

Disposable Surgical Equipment

Decontamination and Sterilization

Risk Management

Instrument Traceability

Logistics and Supplies

Cost Allocation

Environmental Impact

Cost

Reusable Surgical Equipment

Healthcare-Associated Infections

Chapter 7 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Supply Chain

Market Players: Manufacturers/Dealers, Distributors and Retailers

End Users: Small Clinics, Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals, Large Hospitals and Others

Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 8 Global Market for Surgical Equipment Market by Technology

Electrosurgical Equipment

Technological Advances

Doctor's Office Procedures

Manual Surgical Equipment

Wireless Surgical Equipment

Chapter 9 Global Market for Surgical Equipment by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

COVID-19 and the Asia-Pacific-Pacific Market

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Chapter 11 Miscellaneous Markets and Estimates

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Patent Analysis 2006- July 2013 : Historical Perspective

: Historical Perspective U.S. Patents

European Patents

Japanese Patents

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Aesculap

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (Carefusion Corp.)

Bien-Air Medical Technologies

Boston Scientific

Brasseler Usa

Conmed

Erbe Usa Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Codman & Shurtleff Inc.)

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc (Arthrocare Corp.)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Chapter 14 List of Patents

Patents Granted from 2006- July 2013

