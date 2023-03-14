Surgical Incision Closures Global Market Report 2023: Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Incision Closures: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Surgical Incision Closures Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Incision Closures estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tissue Sealants, Adhesives & Topical Hemostats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Suture Products segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Surgical Incision Closures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Incision Closures - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Markets Hold Strong Potential

Suture Products: Largest Individual Market

Staplers Compete with Sutures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Use of Adhesive and Sealants over Sutures

Tapes/Strips Simplify Closures

Gauging the Economic Benefits of Hemostats and Sealants

Biomaterials and Synthetic Materials Mark Metamorphosis

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Surgical Incision Closures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Tissue Adhesives and Surgical Glues - A Potential Market

Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention

Developments in Laparoscopy Call for New Product Advancements

Innovations in Sutures Sector Uphold Growth

Innovative Products Stabilize Growth in the Staplers Market

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Synthetic Sealants - An Emerging R&D Domain

Fibrin Sealants Focus on Minimizing Risk of Infection

