Surgical Incision Closures Global Market Report 2023: Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention

Mar 14, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Incision Closures: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Surgical Incision Closures Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Incision Closures estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tissue Sealants, Adhesives & Topical Hemostats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Suture Products segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Surgical Incision Closures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- 3M HealthCare
- Abbott Laboratories
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Aesculap AG & Co.KG
- Baxter International Inc.
- CP Medical Inc.
- Derma Sciences Inc.
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Smith & Nephew
- Surgical Specialties Corporation (US) Inc.
- Teleflex Medical OEM
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Surgical Incision Closures - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Current and Future Analysis
- Developing Markets Hold Strong Potential
- Suture Products: Largest Individual Market
- Staplers Compete with Sutures
- Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation
- Use of Adhesive and Sealants over Sutures
- Tapes/Strips Simplify Closures
- Gauging the Economic Benefits of Hemostats and Sealants
- Biomaterials and Synthetic Materials Mark Metamorphosis
- Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Surgical Incision Closures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Advancements Drive Growth
- Tissue Adhesives and Surgical Glues - A Potential Market
- Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention
- Developments in Laparoscopy Call for New Product Advancements
- Innovations in Sutures Sector Uphold Growth
- Innovative Products Stabilize Growth in the Staplers Market
- Nanotechnology in Incision Closures
- Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage
- Synthetic Sealants - An Emerging R&D Domain
- Fibrin Sealants Focus on Minimizing Risk of Infection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
