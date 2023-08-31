Surgical microscope market to grow by USD 859.77 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing number of cataract surgeries in ambulatory settings boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical microscope market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 859.77 million. The growing number of cataract surgeries in ambulatory settings is the key factor driving the growth of the market. As cataracts and tonsillectomy are large-volume surgeries performed on the same day in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) worldwide, they are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Furthermore, tonsillectomy is part of daily surgery for children with chronic tonsillitis or breathing problems. Thus, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the surgical microscope market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global Surgical Microscope Market 2023-2027

Surgical Microscope Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global surgical microscope market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer surgical microscopes in the market are ACCU SCOPE Inc., Alcon Inc., Alltion Instrument Co. Ltd., ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., BMS Microscopes b.v., Carl Zeiss AG, CHAMMED CO. LTD., Danaher Corp., Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Global Surgical Corp., Huvitz Co. Ltd., Karl Kaps GmbH and Co. KG, Metall Zug AG, Olympus Corp., Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Co. Inc., Synaptive Medical Inc., Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., Topcon Corp., United Broadcast and Media Solutions, and Inami and Co. Ltd. and others.

Company Offerings -

ACCU SCOPE Inc.: The company offers surgical microscopes such as ACCU SCOPE stereo microscopes.

The company offers surgical microscopes such as ACCU SCOPE stereo microscopes. Alcon Inc.: The company offers surgical microscope such as LuxOR Revalia Ophthalmic Microscopes.

The company offers surgical microscope such as LuxOR Revalia Ophthalmic Microscopes. Alltion Instrument Co. Ltd.: The company offers surgical microscopes such as biological microscopes and stereo microscopes.

The company offers surgical microscopes such as biological microscopes and stereo microscopes. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Surgical Microscope Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (ophthalmology, neurosurgery and spine surgery, ENT, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and others), end-user (hospitals and ASCs), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The ophthalmology segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing aging population, increasing awareness of eye diseases, and the prevalence of eye diseases such as cataracts are contributing to the growth of this segment. Some suppliers invest in R&D and develop new and improved products to enhance eye care. Therefore, product development and launch are expected to fuel the growth of the segment which in turn will boost the growth of the surgical microscopes market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global surgical microscope market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global surgical microscope market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing number of new product launches, the rising presence of regional and global players, and research grants from governments and non-profit organizations for medical research education are the key factors driving the market growth in the region. In addition, funding for public and private universities and research centers by government and non-profit organizations is increasing, contributing significantly to growth. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional surgical microscope market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Surgical Microscope Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Trend - The new launches of surgical microscopes are primary trends shaping the surgical microscope market growth.

Significant Challenge - Burns caused by high-power illumination features in surgical microscopes are a challenge that affects market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Surgical Microscope Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the surgical microscope market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the surgical microscope market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the surgical microscope market across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical microscope market companies

Surgical Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 859.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.99 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACCU SCOPE Inc., Alcon Inc., Alltion Instrument Co. Ltd., ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., BMS Microscopes b.v., Carl Zeiss AG, CHAMMED CO. LTD., Danaher Corp., Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Global Surgical Corp., Huvitz Co. Ltd., Karl Kaps GmbH and Co. KG, Metall Zug AG, Olympus Corp., Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Co. Inc., Synaptive Medical Inc., Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., Topcon Corp., United Broadcast and Media Solutions, and Inami and Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

