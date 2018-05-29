Surgical Microscopes Market Worth $1.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 11.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Rising awareness about the advantages of minimally invasive procedures is subsequently expected to raise demand for surgical microscopes. According to Ethicon's annual report, the number of minimally invasive surgeries conducted in 2005 was estimated to be 669.5 thousand, and in 2014 was found to be 805.0 thousand. Surgical microscopes are key elements in microsurgery set-ups, as they help in better visualization. Hence, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to drive the demand for surgical microscopes over the forecast period.

Introduction of imaginative degrees of progress on the grounds of precision, transportability, and cost-ampleness is required to serve this market as a driver in the midst of gauge time allotment. Mechanical advancements, for instance, red reflex edification development and wide edge structure, are significant cases identifying with mechanical movements. For instance, the headway of expanded microscopy empowers masters to work with more vital accuracy. It overlays pictures depicting definite information, for instance, circulatory system and dangerous tissue over veritable pictures of veins and distinctive tissues and structures being seen under the amplifying focal point.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Surgical Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, ENT Surgery, Dentistry), By Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-microscopes-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, the on caster segment held the largest share by type in 2016, and is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period

By application, the oncology segment held the largest share in terms of revenue, while the neurosurgery and spine surgery segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2025

On the basis of end use, hospitals held the largest share in terms of revenue and will continue its leading streak over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most lucrative growth compared to other regions. Increasing disease prevalence, rising penetration of health insurance, and growing healthcare expenditure are some of the key market drivers

is anticipated to exhibit the most lucrative growth compared to other regions. Increasing disease prevalence, rising penetration of health insurance, and growing healthcare expenditure are some of the key market drivers Key players operating in the global surgical microscopes market include Seiler Precision Microscopes; Alcon Laboratories; Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.; Carl Zeiss ; Leica Microsystems; Takagi Seiko Co Ltd.; and Topcon Corporation Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Sleep Apnea Devices Market - The global sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 5.10 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market - The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market size was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% over the forecast period.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostics Market - The global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) diagnostic market size was valued at USD 681.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Medical Robotic Systems Market - The global medical robotic systems market size was valued at USD 7,470.7 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical microscopes market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Surgical Microscopes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025)

On Casters

Wall Mounted

Table Top

Ceiling Mounted

Surgical Microscopes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025)

Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery

ENT Surgery

Dentistry

Oncology

Gynecology

Urology

Ophthalmology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Surgical Microscopes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025)

Hospitals

Physician's/Dentists Clinic

Other Outpatient Settings

Surgical Microscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific China Japan

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia

& Latin America Mexico Brazil



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.