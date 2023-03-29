Surgical Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Navigation Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of surgical navigation systems applications in different kinds of treatment.

The demand for surgical navigation systems is driven by the increasing prevalence of surgical procedures worldwide. According to the National Library of Medicine, 310 million major surgeries are performed each year, and around 40 to 50 million surgeries are performed only in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 million deaths occur due to CVD in 2019.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular diseases, and around 697,000 people died from heart disease in 2020. According to the American Joint Replacement Registry annual report 2021, about 2,550,232 hip and knee arthroplasty procedures were performed between 2012 and 2020.

According to the National Library of Medicine, an estimated 22.6 million patients suffer from neurological disorders or injuries, of whom 13.8 million require surgery yearly. Secondly, technological advancements like the introduction of several new surgical navigation systems - ClarifEye, NaoTrac, CORI Surgical System, ROSA ONE Spine System, etc. - are driving the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population and healthcare expenditure, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.



Surgical navigation systems find significant applications in orthopedic, neurosurgical, ENT, cardiac, prosthetic, gastrointestinal, urology, and other applications. The increasing use of surgical navigation systems because of their minimally invasive surgery capability, reduced pain and blood loss, and quick patient recovery is expected to further drive the market through 2027. The global market for surgical navigation systems was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to reach a value of $1.8 billion in 2027. The major players in the market are Medtronic plc, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, and Brainlab.

The market has been fueled by favorable reimbursement of surgeries in the U.S. and improved healthcare insurance coverage in Europe. Advancements in technology have improved the safety and efficacy of routine procedures, enhanced surgical outcomes, and reduced associated risks.

The current report provides detailed exposure to the surgical navigation systems global market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of this medical equipment and analyzes the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Revenues are broken down by region, type, and application.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020, and 2021 (as the base year), 2022, and a forecast for 2027. The report also covers market share for major market players. It includes the company profiles of the major players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent developments, and pipeline products. It also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

This report on surgical navigation systems provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. The report analyzes the market trends and identifies critical medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, it provides insights regarding new developments in surgical navigation systems that help surgeons plan and perform complex procedures minimally invasively.

Report Includes

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for surgical navigation systems and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current state and future market potential of surgical navigation systems applications, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global surgical navigation systems market, and the corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, end user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market drivers, recent trends and developments, opportunities and challenges estimating the market demand, and the impact of macroeconomic factors in the progress of this market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Russia , China , India , Japan , and Australia etc.

, , U.K., , , , , , , , and etc. A look at the international regulations for those underlined surgical navigation systems market, and details concerning potential market for these developmental procedures and products

Detailed analysis of relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry, and market share analysis of the key companies operating in the industry

Updated information on the key mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration deals among the surgical navigation systems manufacturing companies for 2018-2023

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including B. Braun Group, Hitachi Ltd., Medtronic plc, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

