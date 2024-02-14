Surgical Robots Market Poised for Robust Expansion, Forecasted at $20.28 Billion by 2028 with Rising Demand for Precision and Remote Surgery Solutions

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market is undergoing a significant transformation with a forecasted market size of $20.28 billion by 2028, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The pivotal factors fueling this growth include the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the increasing demand for high-precision surgical interventions.

North America continues to lead the market share, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region. This expansion reflects a broader trend of advancements within the healthcare sector, specifically in the evolution of minimally invasive procedures and robotic-assisted surgeries.

The report identifies the burgeoning elderly and surgical patient populations as primary drivers for market growth. Improved surgical outcomes due to the precision and reduced recovery times offered by robotic systems are substantial contributors to this trend. This growth is further compounded by the rise in chronic disease prevalence and healthcare expenditures worldwide.

Innovation in robotic technologies has been demonstrated by Smith+Nephew's CORI handheld robotics system, which exemplifies the industry's move towards more sophisticated and accessible surgical solutions. Similarly, Robocath's R-One+ system advances the cardiac surgical field through heightened safety standards and remote operation capabilities.

The acquisition of Bettanini's Custom Manufacturing by ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. showcases strategic movements within the industry, aimed at strengthening the manufacturing capabilities and precision required in the production of surgical robots components.

The market report sheds light on the usage patterns across various surgeries, such as orthopedic, neurology, and gynecology, with a detailed analysis of their implications on the healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers are identified as the major end-users, adapting to the technology to offer enhanced patient care.

This market report offers an insightful exploration of the surgical robots industry, encapsulating the depth and breadth of the current state and future market potential. It provides a granular analysis of the performance, revealing the competitive landscape, market dynamics, and regional developments that are shaping the future of surgical interventions.

Key Highlights of the Surgical Robots Market Report:

  • Rapid market growth with a predicted CAGR of 20.2% from 2024 to 2028.
  • North America retains the largest market share, with Asia-Pacific identified as the fastest-growing region.
  • Integration of AI and technological advancements as key drivers for market expansion.
  • Elderly population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries bolster market progression.
  • Central developments by industry leaders in introducing innovative robotic systems.
  • Detailed scope covering components, types of surgeries, and end-user adaptability.
  • In-depth analysis of market dynamics, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding for strategic decision-making.

The industry is set for transformative growth, with robotic technology playing an ever-increasing role in enabling surgeries to be more accurate, less invasive, and accessible across the globe. This report plays a crucial role in guiding industry stakeholders through the intricacies of the surgical robots market.

Such detailed market insights are imperative for healthcare professionals, investors, policy-makers, and other stakeholders who seek to grasp the mounting significance of surgical robot technology and its contribution to advancing global healthcare standards.

Companies Profiled

  • Stryker Corporation
  • Medrobotics Corporation
  • Smith & Nephew
  • TransEnterix
  • Renishaw plc
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Medtronic plc
  • THINK Surgical Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Titan Medical Inc.
  • Mazor Robotics
  • KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
  • Avatera Medical
  • Corindus Vascular Robotics.
  • MicroSure (Pty) Ltd
  • Asensus Surgical Inc.
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • CMR Surgical
  • Auris Health
  • Verb Surgical
  • OMNIlife Science Inc.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc.
  • Microbot Medical Inc.
  • Virtual Incision Corporation
  • Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.
  • XACT Robotics Ltd.
  • EndoMaster Pte. Ltd.
  • MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd.
  • Medtech


