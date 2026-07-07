Surgical Safety Technologies Becomes Aimbient, Expanding Ambient AI Across the Procedural Environment

Aimbient unites predictive, real-time and retrospective intelligence on one platform to improve operational efficiency, quality, safety and education

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Safety Technologies (SST), the company that pioneered procedural intelligence inside the operating room, today announced it is becoming Aimbient™, the only procedural ambient AI platform built to transform how health systems run, measure and improve performance across the procedural environment.

The new name reflects how far the company has come: no longer just the OR, no longer just safety, Aimbient optimizes efficiency and quality across every procedural space in the hospital.

"We built this technology because, as surgeons, we knew we couldn't improve what we couldn't objectively measure," said Teodor Grantcharov, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of Aimbient. "What began as a way to help surgeons learn and improve has become something much bigger. Today, health systems don't just see what happened in a case; they have the intelligence to run every one better. Our vision is a world where every procedure advances the next."

Powered by AI models trained on more than 15 million hours of real procedural data—the largest procedural dataset in healthcare—and refined across a decade of live deployment in some of the world's most respected hospitals, Aimbient brings predictive, real-time and retrospective intelligence together on one platform.

Aimbient captures video, audio, and device telemetry and harnesses AI models to give teams intelligence before a case by predicting how the day will run, during a case through real-time visibility into what is happening in the room, and after a case through an objective record that supports quality improvement.

Aimbient spans operating rooms, cath labs, endoscopy suites, labor and delivery, trauma and recovery, replacing a fragmented patchwork of point solutions with a single source of truth. By connecting intelligence across every procedure, Aimbient enables health systems to strengthen clinical, financial and operational performance, benchmark against the best in the field, advance training and education, and continuously improve care in their highest-risk, highest-value spaces.

Aimbient's impact on clinical and operational outcomes has been measured across more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, making it one of the most extensively studied AI platforms in procedural care. Research using the platform has shown that teams performing more effectively on key safety processes experience lower mortality, fewer ICU admissions and shorter hospital stays. Hospitals using the platform in the OR have seen up to a 34.8% reduction in room idle time, up to a 4.8% reduction in staff overtime, and up to a 23% improvement in predicting procedural duration compared to traditional EHR-based estimates.

"Aimbient is helping us take a more data-driven approach to improving care across our procedural and interventional services," said Sam Wald, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Perioperative and Interventional Care, Stanford Health Care. "Bringing actionable insights together from across the procedural environment gives our teams a clearer view of opportunities to improve efficiency, strengthen patient safety, and enhance the overall care experience. Having that intelligence in one place helps us make better decisions and drive meaningful operational and clinical outcomes."

Aimbient is live in 450 procedural rooms across North America and Europe, with additional capabilities and peer-reviewed research planned in the months ahead.

About Aimbient

Aimbient is procedural ambient AI built for the teams inside the room. Founded by surgeons and trained on more than 15 million hours of real procedural data, Aimbient is the only ambient AI platform that helps health systems run, measure and continuously improve procedural care across every room by creating one source of truth, surfacing operational intelligence and benchmarking performance against the best in the field. Learn more at www.aimbient.com.

SOURCE Surgical Safety Technologies