Surgical Stapling Devices Market to be Worth $9.89 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical stapling devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.89 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 9.33% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several factors such as increasing need for wound and tissue management devices, introduction of advanced technologies, rising demand for minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery, and increasing obesity and awareness about bariatric surgeries are estimated to contribute towards the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Manual surgical stapling devices dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to its increasing demand across the globe.

Powered stapling devices allow surgeons to perform large number of surgeries in emergency wards, thereby anticipated to capture significant market share in 2022.

There is an increasing demand for disposable devices due to heightened concerns for communicable infections.

Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to increasing number of surgeries across all hospitals.

North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to introduction of powered staples, and soaring need for tissue and wound management.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Growth & Trends



Obesity is increasing among adults as well as adolescents below 18 years of age due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet patterns in this age group. In case of eating habits, people are more inclined towards fast food rather than healthy food. Growing busy schedule and increasing stress are both causing people to consume packed and processed food. Hence, an increasing number of obese people across the globe is anticipated to foster the market growth.

Rise in the prevalence of various types of cancer such as breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer is anticipated to boost the demand for surgical stapling devices. Cancer is considered a universal healthcare problem as it is one of the leading causes of death. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020. Thus, growing prevalence of cancer throughout the globe is projected to create high growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of obesity throughout the world is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease CDC, obesity presently affects four out of 10 Americans. As per the same source, as of 2022, all the 50 U.S. states have an obesity rate of around 20%.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical stapling devices market report based on product, type, end-use and region:

Surgical Stapling Devices Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Powered

Manual

Surgical Stapling Devices Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Disposable

Reusable

Surgical Stapling Devices Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Stapling Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Norway



Sweden



Denmark

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Surgical Stapling Devices Market

Covidien

Ethicon US., LLC

Intuitive Surgical

Cardica, Inc.

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

CONMED Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

3M Healthcare

Healthcare BioPro, Inc.

