Surgical Theater to Debut Precision Virtual Reality® Enterprise Solution at Becker's Hospital Review 10th Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Theater is proud to debut Precision VR® Enterprise at the 10th Annual Becker's Hospital Review Meeting in Chicago, IL. The proven economic value of Precision VR® and its scalability utilized as an Enterprise Solution will be demonstrated throughout the meeting.

Surgical Theater's Enterprise Solution enables the hospital to achieve deployment on a hospital system-wide scale, including satellite locations. Precision VR® may now be connected to the hospital's network while complying with its security policies. All 360° VR cases are stored in the hospital's data center and are accessible to any Precision VR® Application on the network. Precision VR® offers an intuitive and immersive approach to patient engagement and surgical visualization for Neuro, Spine, ENT, Thoracic, Cardiac, and various Digestive Health applications (i.e.: Pancreatic Cancer).

"Surgical Theater's visualization platform is a technology that will transform healthcare," said Moty Avisar, CEO and Co-founder of Surgical Theater. "The ability for a surgeon and patient to immerse themselves fully into the patient's specific anatomy provides an unparalleled and never-before-seen view of anatomical structure that has been shown to improve economic and patient satisfaction outcomes."

Precision VR® is a 360-degree virtual reality technology that allows patients to walk inside their own anatomy alongside their surgeon. Precision VR® models are constructed and rendered based upon the patient's CT and MRI scans culminating in a patient-specific 360° virtual tour for the surgeon and their patient. By putting the VR headset on the patient, the surgeon literally walks with the patient inside his / her own pathology, enhancing their understanding of their condition and treatment plan. This shared walk-through inside the anatomy is proven to increase patient satisfaction, improve patient engagement and improve a hospital's financial performance.

To experience Precision VR®, stop by Surgical Theater's booth #1216 and learn how top medical institutions are utilizing it for patient engagement, surgical planning, resident education and collaboration and intraoperative navigation.

About Surgical Theater

Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient's own anatomy scans. Rendered from comprehensive combined modalities of CT, MRI as well as advanced post processing images such as DTI and BOLD, the 360° virtual reality fly-through is designed to allow surgeons to walk and fly-through a reconstruction of the patient's own anatomy and pathology. Surgeons literally walk in the space between the white matter tracks and the tumor, being fully immersed, gaining unprecedented situational awareness and clarity of assessment. By simply turning their head, the surgeon can further explore the anatomy and plan the craniotomy, surgical path, trajectory, corridor, and the entire surgical strategy. This "walk-in" inside the pathology is proven to increase patient satisfaction improve patient engagement increase financial performance. Find out more at www.surgicaltheater.net and on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SurgicalTheater

@SurgicalTheater

Instagram @surgicaltheater

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/surgical-theater/

SOURCE Surgical Theater

Related Links

https://www.surgicaltheater.net/

