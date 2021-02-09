Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical wound closure devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 has drastically disrupted the surgical wound closure market, large number of elective surgeries are postponed, and only emergency surgeries are being conducted in the hospitals as majority of the hospitals are focused on treating COVID-19 patients. North America accounted for the largest share of around 36% in the global surgical wound closure devices market and the US was a major revenue contributor in the region. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of approximately 44% in the market. Majority of the surgeries take place in the hospitals; they are major consumers of the surgical wound closure devices. The surgical sutures and needles dominated the segment. However, there is a huge demand for the non-invasive surgical wound closure devices such as surgical sealants and surgical wound closure strips. They are easy to use and patient friendly and majority of the end-users are shifting towards the usage of these devices from conventional surgical wound closure devices. The surgical sealant is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. The adult segment accounted for the largest share, as large numbers of elective surgeries are conducted in the adult patients.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, patient group, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/surgical-wound-closure-devices-market-size-analysis

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market – Segmentation

The introduction of antimicrobial wound dressing is also likely to influence market growth. Surgical stapling devices are crucial as they help maintain hemostasis, prevent leakage, and preserve vascularization. These devices are increasingly preferred as they heal wounds quickly, offer minimal tissue reaction, and involve low infection risk.

Specialty medical centers have transformed the landscape of healthcare, providing patients with an alternative to traditional hospitals. They are widely regarded for the quality of care, low infection rates, and high recovery outcomes. The usage of staplers, sutures, adhesives, and wound closure strips is higher among specialty hospitals. Specialty hospitals have experienced medical staff and offer specialized treatments using advanced surgical equipment to patients.

Adults dominate the wound closure devices market as a significant proportion of the human population undergoes surgical procedures at a point in life. The segment is expected to grow as adults are more susceptible to accidents, mishaps, and diseases. North America and Europe are expected to contribute maximum revenues due to the high number of surgeries in these regions.

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market by Product

Surgical Sutures

Surgical Stapling Devices

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Surgical Strips

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market by End-user

Hospitals

Special Medical Facilities

Others

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market by Patient Group

Adult

Pediatric

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market – Dynamics

The wound closure devices play a significant role in every wound care and surgical procedures. The majority of the wound closure devices distribute tension along the entire incision, adding uniform strength to the incision and preventing the skin gap from forming when the skin is stressed. This is especially important in preventing the entry of pathogens into the wound. Furthermore, advancements in wound closure devices have enhanced the process of efficient healing of wounds compared to traditional old methods. One such advancement includes the introduction of minimally invasive and non-invasive wound closure devices in the market. The non-invasive skin closure device allows for the quick and easy closure of surface wounds and the final stage of surgical incisions with no puncturing or crushing of the skin.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Introduction of Next Generation Wound Closure Devices

Increased Product Launches

Increase in Number of the Non-Essential Surgeries

Favorable Patient Demographics & Increased Focus on Surgical Intervention

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market – Geography

The number of surgeries performed in North America is increasing owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure and consistent increase in the geriatric population. This has drastically increased the patient pool requiring effective treatment and surgical procedures to be carried out, which is anticipated to propel the market growth. Benefits such as no cut or incision on body parts, less or no blood loss, enhanced patient care and overall improved patient experience associated with non-invasive surgical procedures are expected to further spur the market growth in the upcoming years. The chances of hospital-acquired infections are also minimal with non-invasive surgeries. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for non-invasive surgical procedures.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/surgical-wound-closure-devices-market-size-analysis

Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa

Major Vendors

3M

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson & Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Adhesys Medical

Baxter

BD

BSN Medical

Cardinal Health

Changzhou Haida Medical Equipment

Cohera Medical

CONMED

CryoLife

DermaRite

Farmaceutica International

Frankenman International

Grena

GPC Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Integra LifeSciences

HARTMANN

Meril Life Sciences

Medline

Ocular Therapeutix

ORION SUTURES

Péters Surgical

Purple Surgical

Reach Surgical

Sealantis

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Teleflex

Waston Medical Appliance

Welfare Medical

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence