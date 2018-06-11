Surgical.AI Completes $20-Million Investment in caresyntax, raising caresyntax's Total First Round Financing to $31.9 Million

Caresyntax will use this financing to grow its U.S. business further, and to develop machine learning and value-added applications for surgical risk management. The company helps hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers identify and manage risk, automate workflows, enhance knowledge sharing and reduce surgical variability.

"We believe that AI and robotics applications in healthcare are one of the foremost investment opportunities of our times, and we are proud to support the growth of caresyntax, which has created the largest data marketplace in surgical services," said Bjoern von Siemens, Managing Partner of surgical.AI. "With an installed base of more than 6,000 operating rooms, 10,000,000 procedures, and yearly generation of 100 petabytes of unique, high-fidelity data, caresyntax is uniquely positioned to create AI applications, enable robotics, and to support clinical and business decisions in hospital systems. As a vendor neutral company, caresyntax can leverage its technologies for the benefit of patients and caregivers, while putting ultra-high standards of data privacy and ethical data use first."

The caresyntax platform aggregates structured and unstructured data from operating room (OR) devices, electronic health records (EHRs) and other sources, and presents it in a unified dashboard to inform surgeons' clinical decisions. The platform allows surgeons to reduce time spent on documenting their cases, while generating quality data for improved decision making and training. With a granular focus unique among data analytics products, caresyntax deciphers the causes of surgical variations and makes recommendations for fixing them, resulting in reduced readmissions, improved patient safety and better clinical workflows.

"In an era when hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are focused on improving quality and lowering costs, caresyntax technology is reducing risk and increasing efficiency with its data-driven OR integration platform, which gives surgeons and hospital decision makers the information they need to make optimal decisions," said Dr. Paul Summerside, MD, CMO of caresyntax and investor in surgical.AI. "The success of caresyntax technology, which is used around the world in more than 1,800 hospitals, is just what healthcare providers here need to boost their ORs to a higher level of performance."

Used by Chiefs of Surgery, OR Managers and Quality Management officials, the vendor-neutral caresyntax platform consists of PRIME365 OR integration and qvident® surgical performance management software. It addresses surgical outcomes variability, automates workflow processes, improves training protocols, and safeguards reimbursement. Usability, easy reporting and workflow automation are hallmarks of the platform.

Caresyntax was launched in 2013 in Germany, and established its full-time North American operations and headquarters in Boston in October.

About Surgical.AI

Surgical.AI was founded in 2011 by Dennis Kogan and Bjoern von Siemens, the cofounders of caresyntax. The vehicle is backed by its founders and leading healthcare and technology investors from Europe, emerging markets and the U.S. The firm is focused on investing in AI, automation and robotics use cases to revolutionize the $1.5-trillion surgical industry.

About Norgine and Norgine Ventures

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company with a direct commercial presence in all major European markets. In 2017, Norgine's total net sales were EUR 345 million, up 17 percent.

Norgine employs over 1,000 people across its commercial, development and manufacturing operations, and manages all aspects of product development, production, marketing, sale and supply.

Norgine specialises in gastroenterology, hepatology, cancer and supportive care.

Norgine is headquartered in the Netherlands. Norgine owns an R&D site in Hengoed, Wales, and two manufacturing sites in Hengoed, Wales, and Dreux, France.

For more information, please visit www.norgine.com.

In 2012, Norgine established a complementary business, Norgine Ventures, supporting innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.norgineventures.com.

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

About caresyntax

Caresyntax solutions and services enable surgical care providers to reduce risk using actionable clinical data, made available through a combination of IoT and data analytics technologies. Used in more than 6,000 ORs worldwide, caresyntax helps surgeons and healthcare executives to reduce risk and improve outcomes in over 10-million procedures per year.

For more information, visit www.caresyntax.com, including our Resource Center, to download case studies, access news and view videos. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

