Surplus Equipment Auction of Talley Farms Feed Mill Inc.

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 17:29 ET

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On February 8, 2024, Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC announced that they will conduct a live simulcast auction of surplus farming equipment for Talley Farms Feed Mill Inc.  Talley Farms was founded in 1976 and is located at 6309 Talley Rd, Stanfield, North Carolina.  Historically, the Talley's have operated turkey farms, produced turkey eggs and supplied the region with poultry feed.

The assets included in the auction range from surplus farm equipment, road tractors, hopper bottom trailers, pickup trucks, construction equipment, all-terrain vehicles, utility trailers and much more.

Auction Inspections will be held on March 18th, 25th & 26th from 9am to 4pm at Talley Farms.  The bidding will begin online starting March 20th at 8am.  The Live Auction with online simulcast will begin on March 27th at 10am.

Will Lilly, President of Iron Horse Auction Co., stated "Iron Horse is pleased to continue the generational partnership of Iron Horse and Talley Farms.  By offering their surplus equipment and trucks at auction, this allows both local businesses to reinvest in their businesses.  Those who are interested should take advantage of the rare opportunity to purchase items from a legendary farming operation."

For further information about the sale process, go to https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/talley-farms-surplus-equipment-auction-70852/details or call: 800-997-2248 

For interviews, contact:

Will Lilly +1-704-985-9300 or
[email protected]
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.
174 Airport Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
910-997-2248
www.ironhorseauction.com

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

