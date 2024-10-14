SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, a platform company specializing in semiconductor equipment and parts, is accelerating innovation in the semiconductor distribution industry by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Aiming to expand its AI-driven business this year, the company has appointed AI expert Dr. Benjamin Jeong, who holds a Ph.D. from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), as its new Chief AI Officer.

SurplusGLOBAL Accelerates Innovation in Semiconductor Equipment and Parts Ecosystem with AI... Appoints Dr. Benjamin Jeong as Chief AI Officer

SurplusGLOBAL is currently developing an e-commerce platform called 'SemiMarket', which is set to launch in the first half of next year. This platform will analyze semiconductor parts in real-time, offering a more intuitive and efficient search environment through an AI-powered automatic categorization and personalized recommendation system. Users will be able to quickly and easily find the necessary parts and access real-time pricing information, streamlining their purchasing experience.

Additionally, SurplusGLOBAL is focusing on automating existing manual processes using AI. For instance, they have implemented a system that uses AI to automatically recognize and input business card and equipment information, significantly reducing the time spent on data entry. By systematically managing and standardizing equipment and parts information, the company ensures data consistency, which has greatly improved the accuracy of analysis and search functionality.

AI also plays a pivotal role in the sales process. With AI, the entire sales pipeline—from customer inquiries to completed transactions—is supported. The company has built a system that recommends products and customers with high transaction potential, enabling a more efficient sales strategy.

Leading SurplusGLOBAL's AI strategy is Dr. Benjamin Jeong, who brings experience from his previous role at NCSOFT, where he led research on language and audio-generating AI. His expertise contributes to the optimization of sales and marketing for semiconductor equipment and parts. Dr. Jeong holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from POSTECH and a master's and Ph.D. from KAIST, and is the holder of multiple patents.

Dr. Benjamin Jeong stated, "Our goal is to develop AI technologies that can predict or diagnose potential issues in semiconductor manufacturing processes, enhancing the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry. We are particularly focused on developing large-scale language models and data analytics AI tailored to the semiconductor industry to gain a competitive edge in the market."

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.