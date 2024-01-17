SurplusGLOBAL, Global Parts Platform Business Gains Traction

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

  • Expansion of 'Global Parts Platform' service for global semiconductor companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment platform company SurplusGLOBAL has announced its participation in the SEMICON KOREA 2024 exhibition, in collaboration with its subsidiary EQ GLOBAL. The SEMICON KOREA 2024 exhibition, which commenced in 1987, stands as a prominent event for the South Korea semiconductor industry, showcasing the latest semiconductor materials, equipment, and related technologies. The event also encompasses a semiconductor technology symposium, market trend forums, and purchase consultation sessions. This year is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 2 at COEX in Seoul, with approximately 500 companies expected to participate.

SurplusGLOBAL booth at SEMICON KOREA 2024 exhibition
Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, stated, "We are accelerating our global network expansion, with a presence now established in Mainland China, the United States, Japan, Taiwan(China), and Singapore. Our business is evolving beyond the focus on legacy semiconductor equipment distribution to include refurbishing, manufacturing, and parts production and distribution." He continued, "Our Global Parts Platform business, leveraging South Korea's semiconductor equipment parts infrastructure, provides repair, manufacturing, and services to global semiconductor companies. This expansion is fueled by the increasing market demand. Currently, we serve over 50 companies, supplying obsolete parts. Recently, we facilitated prompt recovery by delivering urgent parts to Japanese semiconductor fabs affected by an earthquake. Additionally, we are actively developing e-commerce through 'Global Parts Platform: Marketplace,' with plans to introduce AI-based personalized recommendation services by the end of this year."

SurplusGLOBAL will be located at booth DS30 in Hall D at SEMICON KOREA, participating as a joint exhibitor with its subsidiary EQ GLOBAL. The company plans to showcase Head Motor components used in RF generators and CMP (Chemical Mechanical Polishing) equipment, along with repair services.

In December of last year, SurplusGLOBAL was selected by the Ministry of Employment and Labor as a 'Great Workplace for Youth.'

