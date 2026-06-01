Export Control AI Agent Applied to SemiMarket Expands Use in Transactions with Global Major Fabs

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL (CEO: Bruce Kim) announced that it has secured Korean patents covering two core technologies implemented within its global semiconductor equipment and parts marketplace, SemiMarket (www.SemiMarket.com): Demand & Supply Predictive Matching and Global Transaction Risk Management.

SurplusGLOBAL Secures Korean Patents for AI-Powered Export Control Automation Technology, Strengthening Safety in Semiconductor Equipment and Parts Transactions

The significance of these patents lies in their approach to treating export control compliance and transaction efficiency as complementary objectives rather than separate processes. Through its proprietary ECP AI Agent (Export Control Program AI Agent), SurplusGLOBAL integrates counterparty verification, export control risk assessment, and demand-supply matching into a single workflow, enabling SemiMarket users to transact more efficiently while maintaining compliance standards.

SemiMarket's 600,000-SKU Scale: AI Managing Compliance and Matching Simultaneously

SemiMarket currently hosts approximately 600,000 semiconductor equipment and parts SKUs. Each item contains numerous compliance-related variables, including ECCN classifications, specifications, transaction history, end-user information, and destination countries. In addition, transactions must account for constantly evolving global export control frameworks, including the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List, EU sanctions regulations, and Korea's Strategic Trade Control regulations.

Managing such a large volume of product information and complex regulatory requirements entirely through manual review presents significant operational challenges. As transaction volumes grow, review times and administrative burdens increase, potentially leading to transaction delays and compliance risks. To address these challenges, SemiMarket applies the ECP AI Agent to automate export control review and transaction matching processes, improving both transaction speed and compliance management.

Compliance Should Not Slow Down Transactions — The Core Value of the ECP AI Agent

Users can identify transaction opportunities more efficiently without spending excessive time on repetitive manual reviews, while still benefiting from compliance-aware transaction screening. Human expertise remains essential for critical decisions, while AI supports repetitive and time-consuming review tasks, reducing friction throughout the transaction process.

A key component of the patented technology is SemiMarket's dual demand-and-supply matching algorithm, which analyzes not only buyer demand but also latent demand for equipment and parts listed by sellers. By considering both transaction potential and compliance-related factors, SemiMarket can prioritize higher-confidence transaction opportunities for users.

Automated ECP Infrastructure Applied to Transactions with Global Major Fabs

SemiMarket's ECP AI Agent is already being applied to transactions involving global major semiconductor fabs. Across the semiconductor supply chain, organizations must manage not only equipment and parts transactions but also counterparty risk, end-user information, and export control compliance. As a result, supply chain-wide risk management capabilities have become increasingly important.

Major semiconductor companies are also placing greater emphasis on compliance frameworks and internal control systems among their suppliers and marketplace partners. Through the ECP AI Agent, SurplusGLOBAL operates export control review and transaction matching as an integrated process, further enhancing the transparency and reliability required within the global semiconductor supply chain.

A Private-Sector Model for Autonomous Export Control Management

The ECP AI Agent is designed to incorporate key export control requirements, including the U.S. BIS Entity List, EU sanctions regulations, and Korea's Strategic Trade Control framework, into transaction review processes. If inconsistencies are detected between ECCN information, product descriptions, images, or other transaction-related data, the system adjusts risk scores based on predefined criteria. Transactions exceeding specified thresholds are either restricted or escalated for additional human review.

Risk scores are not limited to a single transaction event. The system continuously reflects changes in transaction behavior over time, helping identify and manage recurring or abnormal risk patterns. SurplusGLOBAL plans to further strengthen the reliability and transparency of global semiconductor equipment and parts transactions through its AI-powered ECP infrastructure.

Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, stated: "Human judgment will always remain essential for critical decisions involving export controls. However, SemiMarket's ECP AI Agent significantly reduces repetitive reviews and transaction friction, enabling faster and safer transactions. We will continue advancing our strategic trade control capabilities through AI-powered automation and establish a new standard of trust for global semiconductor equipment and parts transactions."

Last year, SurplusGLOBAL received the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award in recognition of its contributions to strategic trade control management at the 2025 Trade Security Day event hosted by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Official Titles of the Registered Patents:

The Method And System For Providing A Market Platform For Semiconductor Processing Equipment Parts That Provides Matching Functions According To Demand And Supply Level

The Method And System For Providing A Market Platform For Semiconductor Processing Equipment Parts That Detects And Manages Abuse By Exporters And Importers

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.