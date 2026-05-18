SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SemiMarket, the semiconductor equipment and parts marketplace operated by SurplusGLOBAL, announced the results of its first Online Bidding event, highlighting growing global demand for transparent and digitally driven semiconductor equipment transactions.

The online auction featured used back-end semiconductor equipment from a global OSAT company and attracted participation from more than 40 buyers across major semiconductor markets, including South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, and Europe.

SurplusGLOBAL’s SemiMarket Attracts More Than 40 Global Buyers in First Online Semiconductor Equipment Auction, Driving 70% Higher Selling Prices

According to SurplusGLOBAL, the auction achieved approximately 70% higher selling prices compared to traditional offline or limited-network sales approaches, demonstrating how competitive online bidding can improve transaction outcomes in the legacy semiconductor equipment market.

The company attributed the results to broader global buyer participation, enhanced pre-sale equipment visibility, and a transparent bidding structure supported by SemiMarket's digital platform.

Through SemiMarket, buyers were provided with standardized equipment information prior to bidding, including images, manufacturer details, model specifications, and transaction terms. On-site inspection support was also offered, allowing buyers to evaluate equipment with greater confidence and reduce purchasing risk.

SurplusGLOBAL explained that the success of the first Online Bidding event was supported by its 26 years of accumulated global customer network and an AI-powered recommendation engine, which helped identify and connect high-intent buyers worldwide. By delivering structured and detailed equipment information online, the company improved transaction transparency while encouraging competitive global participation.

In addition, SemiMarket standardizes key equipment data—including manufacturer, model, specifications, images, and commercial conditions—while continuously collecting engagement data such as views, watch activity, and bidding participation throughout the auction process. The company noted that these data signals can be leveraged after each auction for follow-on sales opportunities, inventory clearance campaigns, and matching buyers with similar equipment.

Building on this initial success, SurplusGLOBAL said it is targeting approximately USD 20 million in Online Bidding transaction volume this year, with plans to expand to USD 50 million next year. The company is currently preparing more than 10 additional Online Bidding events covering front-end semiconductor equipment, back-end equipment, and semiconductor parts.

"This successful online auction demonstrated that the legacy semiconductor equipment and parts market can evolve toward a more transparent and digitally connected transaction model," said Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL. "We are seeing growing interest from global semiconductor companies in Online Bidding, and we believe customer adoption will continue to accelerate."

SemiMarket currently provides visibility not only into equipment available on the market today, but also into equipment expected to enter the market in the near future. The platform features approximately USD 1 billion worth of semiconductor equipment and parts listings, including more than 2,000 units of semiconductor equipment and over 200,000 parts, curated from verified market sources.

SurplusGLOBAL added that SemiMarket has grown approximately fourfold over the past six months and plans to continue introducing new marketplace services later this year, including an RFQ-based marketplace and Easy Seller Kit, designed to simplify semiconductor equipment and parts sales workflows for global sellers.

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.