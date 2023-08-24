SurplusGLOBAL to Showcase Legacy RF GENERATOR and RF MATCHER at SEMICON TAIWAN 2023

News provided by

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

24 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL has announced its participation in SEMICON TAIWAN 2023, taking place at TaiNET in Taipei, Taiwan, from September 6th to 8th, 2023.

SEMICON TAIWAN 2023, the most influential semiconductor event in Taiwan, has been held for 27 years. At this year's exhibition, SurplusGLOBAL will showcase the RF GENERATOR and RF MATCHER components of legacy equipment, in collaboration with its subsidiary, EQ GLOBAL. SurplusGLOBAL's booth will be located on the 4th floor of Hall 1, with booth number M0834.

The RF GENERATOR, an essential device in semiconductor and display manufacturing processes that use plasma, converts AC power into RF high-frequency power to create plasma for the required reaction gases within the chamber. It is known for its ability to provide various power and frequency options, catering to customers seeking optimal efficiency. SurplusGLOBAL plans to offer exhibition attendees the opportunity to examine these components up close by visiting their booth.

Furthermore, SurplusGLOBAL established its Taiwan branch in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in 2011, providing local services for 12 years now on. In 2021, they secured an air-controlled warehouse space for legacy semiconductor equipment storage and formed a dedicated team to respond promptly to local customer needs.

Mr. Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, stated, "To strengthen our presence in the vital market of legacy equipment and parts in Taiwan, we are expanding our air-controlled warehouse space and enhancing our sales efforts. We are also actively recruiting local talent to respond agilely to the growing demands and opportunities in the local market."

For job inquiries, contact Recruiting@SurplusGLOBAL.com.

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

