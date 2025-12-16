Surprise FirstEnergy Foundation "Gifts of the Season" Grants Make Spirits Bright for West Virginia and Maryland Nonprofits

Awards of $20,000 each will help provide food, shelter and essential services

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the FirstEnergy Foundation is sharing the spirit of giving by awarding $40,000 in "Gifts of the Season" grants to two nonprofit organizations making a positive impact in West Virginia and Maryland communities served by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric companies. Altogether, the Gifts of the Season program will provide a total of $100,000 to eight nonprofits across five states in FirstEnergy's service area in 2025.

From left: Luke Sandolfini, a Director of Operations with FirstEnergy; Cassie Minder, Development Associate with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown; Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown; and Krissy Michael, FirstEnergy Local Engagement Specialist

As part of a commitment to help address housing insecurity and youth development, the Foundation awarded grants to organizations that meet critical needs of families in FirstEnergy's West Virginia and Maryland service area:

Ronald McDonald House Morgantown ($20,000): The grant will help about 42 families stay comfortably at Ronald McDonald House Morgantown through the Jacob Johnson Family Lodging Fund. Since opening in 1990, Ronald McDonald House Morgantown has provided comfort and support to out-of-town families of children receiving medical care in the area. More than 200 families stay at Ronald McDonald House Morgantown annually, and many more are served through its day guest services.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County, Md. ($20,000): This grant will fund extra learning opportunities for approximately 150 children served by the organization. Since 1956, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County has paired adult mentors with children, helping them build strong, positive relationships that shape young lives.

Jim Myers, FirstEnergy's President of West Virginia and Maryland: "This season reminds us how important it is to come together and support our neighbors in ways that have an impact. By supporting organizations that provide food, shelter and life-changing opportunities, we're helping families find comfort in times of need and empowering our youth to thrive."

Marking 10 Years of Impact and Inclusion

Since 2016, the FirstEnergy Foundation's "Gifts of the Season" program has supported local nonprofits and community initiatives that bring people together and make our neighborhoods stronger. Now celebrating its 10th year, the program continues to grow and adapt to meet community needs, reflecting FirstEnergy's commitment to inclusion and care. The Foundation has been able to provide $1.2 million in grants since the "Gifts of the Season" program began.

