Surprise FirstEnergy Foundation "Gifts of the Season" Make Spirits Bright for Two Pennsylvania Nonprofits

As part of a commitment to help address food and housing insecurity, the Foundation awarded grants to organizations in Pennsylvania that meet critical needs through programs that provide food, shelter and other essential services:

Endless Mountain Mission Center ($10,000): This grant will help provide nutritious meals, safe shelter and essential resources to dozens of individuals and families facing hardship in the Troy, Pennsylvania, area. Each year, the organization delivers comprehensive housing support – along with rental and utility assistance – to ensure stability for 70 to 100 individuals.

Erie Center for Arts and Technology, Inc. (ECAT) ($10,000): This grant will fund a student food pantry and expand workforce training programs that lead to stable employment. In 2024, ECAT enrolled 84 students, and 100% of construction trades graduates secured full-time jobs. This investment will support more than two dozen additional students, helping them gain skills and achieve economic independence.

John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania: "The holidays can be a tough time for those struggling with basic needs. We're committed to building stronger communities year-round, and through these 'Gifts of the Season' grants, we're supporting programs that provide immediate relief and create long-term opportunities."

Marking 10 Years of Impact and Inclusion

Since 2016, the FirstEnergy Foundation's "Gifts of the Season" program has supported local nonprofits and community initiatives that bring people together and make our neighborhoods stronger. Now celebrating its 10th year, the program continues to grow and adapt to meet community needs, reflecting FirstEnergy's commitment to inclusion and care. The Foundation has been able to provide $1.2 million in grants since the "Gifts of the Season" program began.

About the FirstEnergy Foundation

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits that serve and meet the critical needs of customers in communities served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business. To date in 2025, the Foundation has distributed more than $5.5 million in community support across FirstEnergy's operational area.

The FirstEnergy Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant applications.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

