Surprise! KIT KAT® Brand Celebrates Launch Of Birthday Cake Flavor

"KIT KAT ® as a brand is internationally recognized for its inventive flavors," said Susanne Prucha, Marketing Director, KIT KAT ® . "Our U.S. KIT KAT ® lovers have continued to voice a longing for new and imaginative flavors and that's exactly what we're giving them in 2020. We've kicked off the year with not one, but three new flavor innovations and can't wait to announce what else we have in store!"

KIT KAT® Bars have been bursting with flavor recently with flavor innovations including KIT KAT® Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, Sweet Cinnamon, and Pumpkin Pie. This release marks the third new limited-edition flavor announced in 2020, following the success of Raspberry Crème and Lemon Crisp. These flavor revolutions come from the KIT KAT® flavor innovation team who is constantly working to create new and exciting flavors throughout the year and are just a taste of what's to come.

"KIT KAT® Brand takes flavor seriously and aims to deliver for our fans who are just as passionate about the endless flavor possibilities," said Justin Kukura, Senior Manager Chocolate Product Development at The Hershey Company. "KIT KAT® Birthday Cake delivers on the universal love of the layers of birthday cake flavor and aroma of frosting perfectly paired with the surprise crunch of sprinkles."

The new KIT KAT® Birthday Cake Bar is making all our wishes come true this year with its deliciously sweet birthday cake flavor, so when you see them in-stores in April get one while you can! KIT KAT® Birthday Cake comes in a standard 1.5 oz. bar (SRP $1.09).

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

