Survalent Launches Helix Time-Series Historian and Expands DERMS Capabilities to Enable Unified Operational Insight and DER Coordination

High-resolution historical insight and standardized DER integration support utilities as grid complexity continues to grow

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Survalent, a leading provider of advanced operational technology solutions for utilities, continues to invest in the evolution of the SurvalentONE platform to address the changing needs of modern grid operations. As utilities manage increasing volumes of operational data and integrate more distributed energy resources, Survalent has introduced new capabilities focused on deeper historical insight and expanded DER orchestration.

These enhancements include the launch of SurvalentONE Helix, a Time-Series Historian that strengthens system self-awareness across the ADMS platform, and expanded SurvalentONE DERMS capabilities that extend DER coordination to behind-the-meter (BTM) resources using the IEEE 2030.5 standard.

Electric utilities are experiencing rapid growth in high-frequency operational data, increasing the need to understand how the grid behaves over time, learn from past events, and support more informed operational review. At the same time, utilities are advancing toward Distribution System Operator (DSO) models, where BTM distributed energy resources become an increasingly important part of grid planning and operations. Survalent's latest enhancements address these evolving requirements through focused, standards-based platform improvements.

Helix Time-Series Historian Strengthens ADMS System Awareness

Survalent has launched SurvalentONE Helix, a time-series historian designed to manage large-scale, high-frequency operational data within the ADMS environment. Helix provides utilities with access to complete, high-resolution operational history, supporting deeper understanding of how the system has behaved over time.

By consolidating historical operational data across the ADMS platform, Helix enables utilities to review grid behavior with greater context and confidence. Typical use cases include post-event investigation using detailed historical data, analysis of operational sequences based on event history, and long-term reliability trending across feeders and substations.

Historical data captured by Helix is visualized through SurvalentONE Live, Survalent's secure, web-based visualization layer. Live enables users to create dashboards using drag-and-drop configuration, without scripting or programming, making operational insight accessible beyond the control room to engineering and management teams - while maintaining appropriate security boundaries.

SurvalentONE DERMS Expands Integration to Behind-the-Meter DERs with IEEE 2030.5

As customers continue to deploy distributed energy resources, utilities are increasingly incorporating aggregated BTM DER data into grid planning and operational processes. To support this transition, Survalent has enhanced SurvalentONE DERMS to extend DER orchestration and integration using the IEEE 2030.5 standard.

IEEE 2030.5 provides a standardized and secure method for communication between utilities and customer-side DER aggregators. Within SurvalentONE DERMS, this capability enables controlled interaction with BTM resources while maintaining utility authority over grid operations. The enhancement supports scalable DER integration aligned with real grid conditions and operational reliability objectives.

This expansion reflects Survalent's broader investment in helping utilities progress from traditional DNO models toward more DER-aware and coordinated DSO operations, using open standards to integrate new resources without compromising operational control.

About Survalent:

Survalent is the most trusted provider of ADMS and DERMS for electric, water/wastewater, oil & gas, renewable energy, and transit utilities across the globe. More than 800 utilities in 40 countries rely on Survalent's technology to operate, monitor, analyze, restore, and optimize operations and integrate renewable resources into their network. Our SCADA, OMS, and DMS solutions enable utilities to significantly increase reliability & resiliency, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies. Our DERMS solution enables utilities to monitor, control, report on, plan and optimize distributed energy assets in the grid. Our comprehensive substation automation solution, StationCentral, delivers real-time control and monitoring to help utilities enhance network performance and protect their investment in mission-critical substations. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and to our customers has been the key to our success for over 60 years.

To learn more about Survalent, please visit www.survalent.com

