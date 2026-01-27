Themis Intelligence Introduces Utility Knowledge Base (UKB) and Human-Guided Intelligence (HGI) Framework to Support Trusted AI in Utility Operations

UKB connects procedures, operational context, and OT/IT data; HGI keeps recommendations explainable and accountable

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Themis Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary of Survalent Technology, today announced the advancement of its Utility Knowledge Base (UKB) and Human-Guided Intelligence (HGI) framework, designed to help utilities apply AI in operations while maintaining trust, transparency, and human accountability.

While electric distribution utilities are not facing a shortage of AI tools, fragmented operational knowledge still undermines defensible decisions and operational continuity across system processes and organizational teams. The new framework builds on Survalent's operational footprint supporting more than 800 utility customers across 40+ countries, bringing proven utility operations experience and real-world system context to its design and application.

"What utilities need is a practical way to connect information with operational context, and then apply intelligence in a way that remains defensible, explainable, and accountable." — Young Ngo, President, Themis Intelligence and CTO, Survalent Technology

As utilities navigate increasing grid complexity, teams are often forced to make time-sensitive decisions while procedures, system context, and operational knowledge remain dispersed across disconnected systems and documents. Themis' approach is intended to close that gap by establishing a governed, utility-grade foundation for operational knowledge and context, ensuring AI recommendations remain explainable, traceable, and guided by human authority.

Utility Knowledge Base

The UKB is designed to unify utility operational knowledge and system context into a structured, governed layer of operationally actionable knowledge that supports both operations and planning workflows. It can include control room procedures, emergency response plans, business continuity documentation, engineering standards, compliance materials, and other sources of operational truth, alongside relevant OT and IT context. The UKB is designed to make knowledge decision-relevant and machine-consumable for trusted decision support, rather than archiving it solely for human reference.

Human-Guided Intelligence

Built on the UKB foundation, HGI is Themis' approach to applying AI in utility operations: AI supports more consistent and defensible decision-making, while people remain responsible for operational actions. It is designed to reduce "black box" recommendations by emphasizing grounding, explainability, and traceability, especially in environments where a wrong action can introduce real operational risk. HGI ****is not autonomous control, and it is not designed to replace operators.

"The industry is not short on models or data," said Young Ngo, President of Themis Intelligence and CTO of Survalent Technology. "What utilities need is a practical way to connect information with operational context, and then apply intelligence in a way that remains defensible, explainable, and accountable. UKB and HGI are how we help utilities move forward with AI safely, without losing control."

Themis' UKB and HGI work is informed by active utility engagement, including use cases that span operational forecasting, asset risk awareness, knowledge retrieval for time-sensitive procedures, and improved institutional continuity across operational teams.

"Utilities are facing growing pressure to modernize and improve operations while being asked to explain and justify decisions," said Steve Mueller, President and CEO of Survalent Technology and CEO, Themis Intelligence. "A structured and secure operational knowledge foundation like UKB is essential for utilities to operate in this challenging new environment."

About Themis Intelligence

Themis Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary of Survalent Technology, is advancing the future of utility operations with Human-Guided Intelligence, designed specifically for the power sector. Built on Survalent's trusted ADMS and DERMS foundation, Themis structures, contextualizes, and grounds OT and IT data into decision-relevant operational intelligence. Themis supports utilities as they evolve into Distribution System Operators (DSOs) and navigate the challenges of an increasingly decentralized grid.

Trust is achieved through governance, grounding, and traceability — not by assuming a model is "right." Themis delivers solutions purpose-built for utility operations and planning, spanning decision support, forecasting, and governed knowledge management.

