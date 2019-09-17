Surveillance Radars (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space) Market by Application, Platform, Frequency Band, Dimension, Component - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; K, Ku, & Ka), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surveillance radars market is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2019 to USD 11.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising demand for air surveillance, border surveillance, and airport surveillance. Additionally, ongoing military modernization programs worldwide, development of advanced combat systems for improved situational awareness, and increasing defense expenditure of emerging countries are some of the other factors expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, complexity in integration and high operational cost are the major challenges for this market.

A surveillance radar is primarily used to scan 360 degrees at altitude and provide information on the range and altitude of an object. It is a system that detects the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft, ships, and other objects, by sending out pulses of radio waves which are reflected off objects back to the source.



Leonardo S.p.A, (Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Hensoldt (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the leading players that manufacture advanced surveillance radars and multi-function radars for the naval, land, and airborne platforms.



These systems are flexible and reliable, which helps engage a wide range of targets with highly-advanced tracking and identification capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Disruptive Radar Technology

6.2.2 Conventional Radar Technology

6.3 Innovations and Patents Registrations



7 Surveillance Radars Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Battlefield Surveillance Radars

7.3 Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars

7.4 Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars

7.5 Coastal Surveillance Radars

7.6 Airport Surveillance Radars

7.7 Air to Ground Surveillance Radars

7.8 Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

7.9 Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars

7.10 Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars

7.11 Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars



8 Surveillance Radars Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Antenna

8.3 Transmitter

8.4 Receiver

8.5 Cameras

8.6 Digital Signal Processing

8.7 Duplexer

8.8 Power Amplifier

8.9 Others (GPS and Compass Batteries, Interface Unit, Stabilization System, Display)



9 Surveillance Radars Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance

9.2.2 Airport Perimeter Security

9.2.3 Critical Infrastructures

9.2.4 Others

9.3 National Security

9.3.1 Border Surveillance

9.3.2 Search & Rescue

9.3.3 Isr

9.4 Defense & Space

9.4.1 Perimeter Security

9.4.2 Isr & Battlefield Surveillance

9.4.3 Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites

9.4.4 Air Defense



10 Surveillance Radars Market, By Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Land

10.2.1 Fixed Installation

10.2.1.1 Surveillance Towers

10.2.1.2 Buildings

10.2.2 Portable

10.2.2.1 Vehicle-Mounted

10.2.2.2 Man-Portable

10.3 Naval

10.3.1 Ships

10.3.2 Submarines

10.3.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVS)

10.4 Airborne

10.4.1 Combat Aircraft

10.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

10.4.3 Aerostats/Balloons

10.4 Space



11 Surveillance Radars Market, By Frequency Band

11.1 Introduction

11.2 UHF-& VHF- Bands

11.3 X-Band

11.4 C-Band

11.5 S-Band

11.6 L-Band

11.7 K-,/Ka-,/Ku- Band



12 Surveillance Radars Market, By Range

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Short-Range Surveillance Radars

12.3 Medium-Range Surveillance Radars

12.4 Long-Range Surveillance Radars



13 Surveillance Radars Market, By Dimension

13.1 Introduction

13.2 2D

13.3 3D

13.4 4D



14 Regional Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Analysis

15.3 Top Players Rank Analysis

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.5 Competitive Scenario



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.3 Leonardo S.P.A

16.4 Saab AB

16.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

16.6 Flir Systems, Inc

16.7 Harris Corporation

16.8 Raytheon Company

16.9 Navtech Radar Limited

16.10 GEM Elettronica

16.11 Terma

16.12 Detect, Inc

16.13 Thales Group

16.14 Elbit Systems Ltd

16.15 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



