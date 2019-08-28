Surveillance Radars Market Worth $11.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; K, Ku, & Ka), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Surveillance Radars Market is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2019 to USD 11.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the global market can be attributed to the demand for surveillance radars for border surveillance, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, modern air defense systems, among others.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35330984

Based on application, the defense & space segment is projected to lead the surveillance radars market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the surveillance radars market is projected to be led by the defense & space segment from 2019 to 2025. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising demand for 3D surveillance radars for air defense, need for surveillance radars for border protection and surveillance, need for airborne, drone-based surveillance radars for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), among others.

The X-band segment is projected to lead the surveillance radars market from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the frequency band, the X-band segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for X-band surveillance radars is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its preference for military applications. X-band is reserved for government and military use. Several marine radars operate on X-band as it provides better target resolution, especially for long-range applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surveillance Radars Market"

92 – Tables

45 – Figures

180 – Pages

Request Sample Pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35330984

The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for surveillance radars during the forecast period.

The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems (Israel). Under this contract, the towers will be fitted with high-definition cameras with night vision, thermal sensors, and ground-sweeping surveillance radars. The surveillance towers are estimated to be able to detect humans and vehicles within a radius of 7.5 miles. The Arizona border already has approximately 55 surveillance towers installed. In February 2019, the US Congress allocated USD 100 million for the development of fixed, and mobile surveillance systems.

Major players in the Surveillance Radars Market are Aselsan A/S (Turkey), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) among others.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Fire Control System Market by System (Target Acquisition & Guidance Systems, Ballistic Computers, Navigation Systems, Power Systems), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Class (Automatic Guns, Launchers), Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Target Acquisition Systems Market by Subsystem (Cameras, Scopes & Sights, Detecting & Locating Systems, Modules), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), End Use (Military, Homeland Security), Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/security-surveillance-radar-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/security-surveillance-radar.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets