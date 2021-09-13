Survey: 96% of Truck Drivers Feel Appreciated in Their Job, Proud to Deliver Essential Goods to Fellow Americans

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 12-18), Truckstop.com today released new research revealing the benefits and challenges of the trucking profession. In a survey of 500 U.S. truck drivers, 96% agreed1 that they feel their job is appreciated, perhaps more so during the challenging times presented by the pandemic.

According to the survey, over half of drivers (56%) noted that they feel proud to deliver essential goods and services to fellow Americans. But this does not come without challenges:

Just over half (51%) noted they felt concerned about bringing the virus home to their families

Also, 44% faced uncertainty on how changing restrictions would interrupt their job

Additionally, 25% noted the greatest hardship of being a truck driver is being on the road for long hours and/or days at a time, as well as trying to find parking/lodging (22%)

"Almost everything we purchase is delivered by a truck. Not a day goes by that we aren't thankful for the roughly 3.5 million hard-working truck drivers who play an integral role in keeping our economy moving," said Paris Cole, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "During this year's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we are reminded of the millions of miles logged by these women and men every day, and remain grateful for the sacrifices they make to ensure our goods make it to their final destination."

Despite some challenges, respondents noted that this profession allows them to achieve a desired lifestyle of living on the road:

Almost three-fourths (73%) said that being a truck driver allows them to be on the open road and explore the country

When not on the road, 57% of drivers take advantage of the long periods of time they can spend at home with their loved ones

And over half of respondents (53%) view being a truck driver as a reliable second job to increase their income

For many truck drivers, the flexible schedule (63%) and pay (54%) were the main attractions to the profession. Almost half (45%) of drivers surveyed also noted that they've always wanted to pursue a career in trucking and 37% have continued their family businesses. They have also seen several changes in the profession over last five years, including more ethnic diversity among fellow drivers (62%), more gender diversity among fellow drivers (60%), and more diversity in the age of fellow drivers (59%).

Truckstop.com/Roady's "Rockstars of the Road" Appreciation Events

During the week, Truckstop.com is recognizing the hard-working women and men helping to deliver consumer goods by hosting truck driver appreciation booths at three Roady's truck stop locations across the country: Jerome, Idaho (Monday, September 13), Baker City, Oregon (Wednesday, September 15) and Kenosha, Wisconsin (Friday, September 17). Truck drivers are encouraged to stop at one of the following locations to enjoy complimentary food and get free Truckstop.com gear. Each location will have a photo booth with a backdrop to make them look like a rockstar – because they are truly the rockstars of the road.

For more information, visit Truckstop.com/rockstars.

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop.com, by Censuswide. 500 Truck drivers surveyed between 08.19.2021 - 08.31.2021. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.



1 Throughout 'agree' is a combination of 'Somewhat agree' and 'Strongly agree'

