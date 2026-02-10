Survey: Americans Rank Camping as a Top 3 Outdoor Activity

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has found that camping was the third-most-popular outdoor activity for Americans in 2025. Walking and swimming are No. 1 and No. 2 in the rankings.

These statistics are from the newly released 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks and are based on a survey conducted of a representative sample of 1,000 U.S. residents. Respondents were asked which outdoor activities they participated in last year as part of a formal or informal group. Hiking and gardening rounded out the Top 5.

Top 10 Outdoor Group Activities

Walking Swimming Camping Hiking Gardening Running Biking Boating Canoeing/kayaking Rock climbing

"I was initially surprised to see that camping was more popular than hiking last year," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "While you do need some gear to go camping — anything from a sleeping bag and tent to an RV — it still is, ultimately, very accessible. You can drive right up to most public and private campsites, and many are ADA accessible."

The Dyrt specifies for every campground whether there are drive-in campsites where campers can park next to their site, and if they are ADA accessible. In the survey responses, The Dyrt camper Madeline M. of Colorado said the highlight of her camping year was "finding our new regular camping spot! It's beautiful, and just level enough that my husband can get around in his wheelchair."

The report found that 2025 saw the second-highest total number of campers on record with 82.4 million, behind only the 84.8 million who camped in 2023. There were an estimated 2.6 million first-time campers in 2025 and, according to respondents, the median number of camping trips taken last year was six. The Dyrt also found that 85% of adults in the U.S. have gone camping at least once in their lifetime.

