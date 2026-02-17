The Dyrt Giving Away $500K of PRO Camping Apps at 2026 RV Shows

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., is giving away $500,000 worth of their PRO camping apps at RV shows throughout the country throughout the year.

The Dyrt team hits the road this week to start greeting attendees at RV shows, who will each receive one year free of The Dyrt PRO — a $59 value — with every admission ticket purchased. According to the 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks, RVs and trailers are the most popular type of camping with 52.2% of campers taking at least one trip in an RV or trailer in 2025.

"We are giving away up to a half-million dollars' worth of our PRO Camping App at every event that we attend in 2026," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "The Dyrt Community Manager Jack Yates and I will be greeting people at shows all year long, spreading the word about The Dyrt and everything that PRO has to offer. It's the best deal in camping."

Here are the confirmed events where The Dyrt PRO giveaways will take place:

More shows that The Dyrt will be attending will be announced later in the year.

"We're excited to partner with The Dyrt and bring this incredible value directly to our attendees," says Jason Vaughan, executive director of the Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association. "The York RV Show is already known for its strong dealer participation and spring pricing incentives. Adding The Dyrt PRO to every ticket makes the experience even more impactful for RV buyers and campers planning their season."

This year's Camping Report also found that of all camping properties that expanded in 2025, RV sites were the most popular type to add. RV popularity also increases with age: 47% of campers ages 45-54 camped in an RV or trailer last year, with that number rising to 55% for ages 55-64 and 64% for campers 65 and older.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

