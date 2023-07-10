Survey: Carmel-by-the-Sea Most Expensive Summer Destination in California

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmel-by-the-Sea, a small beach city on the Monterey Peninsula, is the priciest summer destination in California for hotel stays this year, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared the cost of accommodation across 30 popular California destinations. For each one, the average price for the cheapest available double room during July and August 2023 was established. Only hotels located close to a beach or in the city/town centre, and with 3 or more stars, were considered for the survey.

With an average rate of $305 per night for the most affordable double room, Carmel-by-the-Sea came out as the priciest destination. Only slightly more affordable are Santa Monica and Pismo Beach, with average rates of $287 and $280, respectively.

Compared with 2019, the last time the survey was conducted, hotel rates in Carmel-by-the-Sea have increased by more than 30%. The only destination where a similar increase can be seen is La Jolla, an upscale seaside village near San Diego. On average, rates in California are only up by around 5% compared with four years ago.

Monterey ranks as the 7th most expensive destination, with an average rate of $235 per night for the cheapest available double room. Compared with 2019, hotel rates in Monterey are just a few dollars more expensive, this latest survey shows.

Palo Alto, meanwhile, is the priciest "non-beach" destination with rates of $231 per night. At the other end of the scale, with rates of just $115 per night, San Francisco in northern California emerged as the cheapest destination recorded in the survey – a 30% decrease compared with 2019.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations for accommodation in California this summer. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the period July 1 to August 31, 2023.

Carmel -by-the-Sea $305 Santa Monica $287 Pismo Beach $280 La Jolla $278 Santa Barbara $257 Laguna Beach $238 Monterey $235 Calistoga $232 Palo Alto $231 Carlsbad $230

For the full results of the survey, check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/california-summer-23.html

Press Contact, Charlotte Smith, [email protected], +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels.org