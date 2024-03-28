Survey: Entry-Level Hiring Will Hold Steady During 2024 Graduation Season

65% of organizations plan to hire entry-level professionals in the first half of 2024.

Research reveals hiring demand by profession and company size.

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals newly joining the workforce in 2024 can expect an active hiring market, according to research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. In a recent Robert Half survey, 65% of companies said they plan to hire entry-level professionals, generally defined as individuals with 0-2 years of experience, in early 2024.

The Outlook for Entry-Level Professionals

Hiring Plans by Field Administrative and customer support 76 % Legal 75 % Marketing and creative 72 % Finance and accounting 66 % Human resources 57 % Technology 56 %



Hiring Plans by Company Size Small (less than 100 employees) 69 % Midsize (100-999 employees) 67 % Large (1,000+ employees) 61 %

"Bringing in workers who are in the early stages of their career is a smart hiring strategy," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "Recent grads and entry-level professionals can help drive innovation by delivering fresh ideas and new skills."

Advice for the Class of 2024

Robert Half offers the following tips for professionals new to the workforce:

Know your worth. Do your homework on the going pay rate for similar roles in your field. Consider perks such as flexible work as part of the overall compensation package. Practice negotiation. Negotiating salary is critical to securing fair compensation for your skills and experience. Be realistic, flexible and rehearse negotiating with a trusted mentor or friend with experience in the business world. Find the best culture fit. Research employers that offer the workplace culture that suits your personality and where you will thrive. During the interview process, ask questions about mentorship opportunities, recognition programs, workplace collaboration and leadership styles. Focus on growth opportunities. Despite being new to the workforce, keep your eye on the big picture. Consider employers that will invest in your career growth through professional development and training opportunities.

"When you do land a job, you want to start off on the right foot," Fay said. "Ask questions, make connections, voice challenges and volunteer for projects. This shows you are thinking about how you can contribute to long-term organizational goals."

Ten In-Demand Roles for Entry-Level Professionals

The 2024 Robert Half Salary Guide features employment trends and starting salaries for hundreds of positions. Below is a snapshot of in-demand entry-level positions with salary ranges in the fields Robert Half serves.

Position Average Starting Salaries (25th – 50th Percentile) Entry-level financial reporting accountant $54,250 – $67,250 Entry-level business analyst $52,250 – $60,750 Entry-level financial analyst $51,250 – $59,500 Entry-level internal auditor $50,250 – $55,500 Marketing coordinator $47,500 – 57,250 Junior paralegal $44,750 – $48,750 Entry-level staff accountant $44-500 – $54,250 HR assistant $40,500 – $44,750 Help Desk Support (tier 1) $39,250 – $47,500 Entry-level administrative assistant $37,500 – $39,750

*25th percentile: New to the role, with little or no experience; requires more than casual instruction or supervision to perform day-to-day duties *50th percentile: Has the experience to consistently perform core responsibilities without direct supervision; very comfortable with processes and subject matter associated with the role

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 1-20, 2023. It includes responses from more than 1,850 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half