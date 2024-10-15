GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by HostingAdvice.com highlights the importance of website design and functionality in earning consumer trust. The findings underscore the importance for businesses to make their online presence a top priority to remain competitive in an erratic and unpredictable consumer marketplace.

Further revelations from the survey of 500 U.S. consumers include:

Survey Finds 75% of Consumers Abandon Purchases Due to Outdated Websites

75% of survey respondents said they have skipped an online purchase due to an outdated or unprofessional-looking website.

93% expressed concerns about information security when encountering poorly designed websites.

92% implied increased confidence in products or services when a business website functions smoothly.

"These results emphasize that a well-designed, secure, and user-friendly website is a necessity, and small businesses can't afford to overlook their digital footprint any longer," Site Manager and Senior Editor at HostingAdvice.com, Christina Lewis said. "A company's website often serves as the first point of contact with potential customers and an outdated site pushes customers into the arms of competitors."

The survey also unveiled that 72% of respondents find small business websites difficult to navigate, while 57% said they have encountered multiple error messages when browsing such sites. Perhaps most tellingly, 71% of consumers said they can spot a DIY website at first click.

"A business's credibility diminishes from every clunky interface and amateur design to each error message," Lewis added. "Small businesses should consider investing in professional web design support and regular maintenance of site hosting and content because these tools are critical for growth and customer retention."

HostingAdvice.com advises businesses to take proactive measures to reinforce their online presence by prioritizing annual website updates, investing in robust security, ensuring fluid navigation, and conducting regular maintenance.

