Survey Finds Broccoli is America's Favorite Vegetable

Broccoli is the most popular vegetable in 47% of U.S. states

Corn is the second most popular vegetable, chosen as the favorite in nine U.S. states

Idaho , known for its potatoes, was the only state to choose peas as the favorite veggie

, known for its potatoes, was the only state to choose peas as the favorite veggie Onions, peppers, celery and spinach are noticeably absent from the list of favorites

Green Giant will be taking the survey findings into consideration as it continues research and development to expand upon its popular Veggie Swap-InsTM line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots, Green Giant Veggie SpiralsTM and more. For additional information about Green Giant, please visit www.greengiant.com.

Survey Data Compilation – 3,902 U.S. residents ages 18 and older agreed to take an open-ended survey outlining their favorite vegetable and the state they reside in. The survey was conducted by Green Giant from April 20, 2018 to May 4, 2018 using Crowd Tap.

About Green Giant

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-InsTM line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie SpiralsTM, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information about Green Giant, including simple recipe ideas, please visit www.greengiant.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Bradley

908.601.1407

Kristin.Bradley@bgfoods.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-broccoli-is-americas-favorite-vegetable-300664168.html

SOURCE Green Giant

Related Links

https://www.greengiant.com

