Survey Finds Road Trips Are Millennials' Secret To Disconnecting From Busy Life And Enjoying Quality Time

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this busy world, consumers of all generations are engaged in a silent battle to disconnect from work and social media — and the devices that keep them tethered to both. Millennials are no different. A recent survey of 1,004 Millennials (aged 23-38) living in the U.S., conducted by Kelton Global on behalf of Mazda, revealed that if given free time, they would most like to hit the road for a trip, with 39 percent of respondents saying they would head out for a driving adventure. That is 50 percent more Millennials than those who would choose to be a homebody for the weekend to binge content — only 26 percent.

Driving not only allows Millennials to disconnect, but also provides an opportunity to reconnect with their travel companions. Almost two-thirds, or 64 percent, of Millennials agree road trips create quality time with their passengers. In fact, their choice of travel companions reiterates their yearning for a connection. Almost all Millennials, at 92 percent, agreed that if they had to pick, they would rather go on a road trip with a loved one than a celebrity musician, athlete, actor or social media star.

However, the Mazda Millennial Drivers Survey also uncovered that 22 percent of Millennial drivers would give their car an "A" rating as a getaway companion. Limited storage, uncomfortable seating, hard-to-reach settings, among other issues mean Millennials often think twice before going on a road trip.

Key findings include:

Lack of Confidence . Many Millennials are hesitant to make the drive, as 72 percent say there is at least one reason that has held them back from taking a road trip. Frequently cited reasons were lack of confidence in their own driving abilities (28 percent are not comfortable driving in inclement weather and 19 percent don't trust their skills at the wheel on unfamiliar terrains), while another 15 percent feel their vehicle is not high-performance enough to handle the adventure.

. Many Millennials are hesitant to make the drive, as 72 percent say there is at least one reason that has held them back from taking a road trip. Frequently cited reasons were lack of confidence in their own driving abilities (28 percent are not comfortable driving in inclement weather and 19 percent don't trust their skills at the wheel on unfamiliar terrains), while another 15 percent feel their vehicle is not high-performance enough to handle the adventure. Storage Issues . More than three-quarters (76 percent) of Millennial drivers have experienced difficulties trying to fit what they want to bring along into their car. Among those who've had issues with cargo space, the top items they wish they had enough room for include camping or sporting equipment (63 percent), luggage (46 percent), and even space to take their pets on road trips (29 percent). In fact, 1 in 10 Millennials admit they have missed out on a road trip because they didn't have enough space for all their gear.

. More than three-quarters (76 percent) of Millennial drivers have experienced difficulties trying to fit what they want to bring along into their car. Among those who've had issues with cargo space, the top items they wish they had enough room for include camping or sporting equipment (63 percent), luggage (46 percent), and even space to take their pets on road trips (29 percent). In fact, 1 in 10 Millennials admit they have missed out on a road trip because they didn't have enough space for all their gear. Physical and Mental Side Effects. Eighty-three percent of Millennials have experienced a physical or mental side effect from driving for long periods of time. Close to half of Millennials (43 percent) put more comfortable interior on their wish-list of features that would make driving more enjoyable.

"The results of this study show that Millennials want to reclaim the roads and bring back the road trip — but it also highlights how many are not taking a trip of their dreams because of an inadequate vehicle," said Dino Bernacchi, chief marketing officer for Mazda North American Operations. "Mazda has been focused on how driving makes you feel for more than 50 years and as a brand rooted in essentialism and ingenuity, we are discovering new ways to heighten driving experiences. While all our vehicles deliver on this feeling, the CX-30 brings the best of what is next from a company that is known for being a driver's car. As we look to 2020 and our 100th year in business, Mazda will continue pursuing its goal of rekindling the excitement of the road trip and the enjoyment of driving."

The Antidote to Digital Fatigue

The all-new Mazda CX-30 is the ideal crossover to get Millennials on the road for their next adventure, as it is designed to be agile in the city but equipped with the utility and performance capability to go almost anywhere. In addition, Mazda optimizes the driving experience for the real world by studying human traits, tendencies and abilities. The result is the application of an essentialist design ethos that focuses on removing busy elements for a refined, comfortable and responsive experience.

The Mazda CX-30 has class-leading horsepower of 186 hp1, features Mazda's new off-road traction assist and Mazda Connected Services. It also realizes two contrasting design concepts with the flowing beauty of a coupe and bold proportions of an SUV. The all-new CX-30 is rounded out with a premium feeling interior cabin, engineered to reduce road noise inside the car (while promoting meaningful conversations), abundant cargo space and ergonomically designed seats to ensure the driver and passengers are comfortable. For more information on the CX-30 or other Mazda vehicles, visit MazdaUSA.com.

