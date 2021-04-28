Survey Finds that Younger Consumers Plan to Spend More on Home Improvement Services in 2021

KENNESAW, Ga., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSwell, a marketing firm that specializes in helping local businesses expand their customer base, today announced the findings of its recent home services consumer survey. Results found that the youngest respondents (18-29), plan to spend more than other age groups, reporting a planned average of $2,241 on home improvements and maintenance in 2021. The average planned spend across all age groups was $1,744. The survey results provided additional insights into planned consumer spending on home improvements and maintenance for 2021.

"With many people using their homes as schools, offices, gyms and more, it's no surprise there is a spike in spending on home services during the pandemic. Our recent survey shows that home maintenance remains a priority for many," said Nelson Rodenmayer, senior vice president of sales and marketing at UpSwell. "Home services providers have opportunity to gain new customers. We can help identify the right mix of marketing channels for their business so they can reach their target audience."

When it came to the types of advertising that influence consumers the most, word of mouth was the top medium, selected by 67 percent of respondents. Youngest respondents were the least influenced by word of mouth (55 percent) and the most influenced by direct mail (25 percent). Overall direct mail was selected by 18 percent of respondents. Google/Yelp, selected by 37 percent of respondents, and social media, selected by 30 percent of respondents, rounded out the top three among all age groups.

The survey found that the youngest respondents' answers also differed in other key categories. The top four home services planned for this year are lawn care (45 percent), renovation/contractors (39 percent), landscaping/patio/inground sprinklers (34 percent) and cleaning (32 percent). While lawn care was the top response overall, the top choice among Gen Z and younger Millennials was renovations/contractors (45 percent).

Another interesting finding was that the youngest generations were more likely to prefer a national company (24 percent), while the 60 and older age group was most likely to prefer a local company (73 percent). Regardless of the type of company, brand loyalty was important among most respondents, as 79 percent said they were more likely to use the same company for their home improvement and maintenance projects. However, 21 percent said they are open to trying a new home services company.

The market has seen an increase in organic solutions in recent years. While more than half of respondents (52 percent) said they would not pay extra for organic solutions, those with more expensive homes were more likely to opt for organic as were younger respondents and women. Fifty-nine percent of 18-29-year-olds and 53 percent of women surveyed said they would pay more for organic solutions, indicating the demand for organic will remain.

The consumer home services survey was conducted in March 2021 and included 1,021 homeowners in the United States, over 18. For the full survey results reach out to [email protected].

About UpSwell

UpSwell Marketing is a direct response agency offering over 20 digital and print capabilities that help small and medium-sized businesses attract more customers while optimizing their marketing budgets. UpSwell, founded in 2020 through the merger of Mudlick Marketing and Muscle Up Marketing, has more than 13 years of marketing experience serving over 10,000 clients, executing more than 150,000 campaigns, and a track record of helping clients acquire over 10 million new customers and counting.

