Survey Finds Travel Clinicians and Locum Tenens Providers are 17% Happier Than Permanent Peers

Travel Clinicians and Locums Also Report Better Work-Life Balance

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) , a company providing skilled travel nurses and allied health professionals, along with its affiliate Barton Associates, conducted a survey of its network of healthcare professionals and discovered that part- and full-time travel clinicians and locum tenens providers are 17% more likely to agree that they are happy in their current position than their permanent peers.

About nine in 10 travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion—including physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs/PAs), dentists, registered nurses (RNs) and allied health professionals of a wide variety of specialties—agreed they are happy in their current position. Three-quarters of permanent healthcare professionals with an opinion said the same. Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com.

About nine in 10 travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion—including physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs/PAs), dentists, registered nurses (RNs) and allied health professionals of a wide variety of specialties—agreed they are happy in their current position. Three-quarters of permanent healthcare professionals with an opinion said the same.

The survey also found that full- and part-time travel clinicians and locum tenens providers are 32% more likely to agree that their work-life balance is satisfactory than their permanent counterparts. Roughly eight in 10 locum tenens providers and travel clinicians with an opinion say their work-life balance is satisfactory—60% of permanent providers and clinicians who answered the question reported the same.

Full- and part-time travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion are also around 9% more likely to agree they are fairly compensated as a healthcare provider/clinician than their permanent peers.

Both permanent and locum tenens/travel healthcare professionals did share some common concerns about the state of the healthcare industry:

96% of those with an opinion agreed they are concerned about whether healthcare facilities can maintain adequate staffing levels in 2024.

91% of those with an opinion agreed they are concerned about their workload as a healthcare provider/clinician in 2024.

The survey was conducted on SurveyMonkey from November 17 to December 4, 2023 and garnered responses from healthcare facility employees, providers, and clinicians, including full- and part-time locums, full- and part-time travel clinicians, retired professionals, and professionals in permanent positions aged 18 to 65+.

Read more about the survey results on BHS' online blog .

About Barton Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com .

SOURCE Barton Healthcare Staffing