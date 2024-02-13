Survey Finds Travel Clinicians and Locum Tenens Providers are 17% Happier Than Permanent Peers

News provided by

Barton Healthcare Staffing

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Travel Clinicians and Locums Also Report Better Work-Life Balance

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS), a company providing skilled travel nurses and allied health professionals, along with its affiliate Barton Associates, conducted a survey of its network of healthcare professionals and discovered that part- and full-time travel clinicians and locum tenens providers are 17% more likely to agree that they are happy in their current position than their permanent peers.

Continue Reading
About nine in 10 travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion—including physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs/PAs), dentists, registered nurses (RNs) and allied health professionals of a wide variety of specialties—agreed they are happy in their current position. Three-quarters of permanent healthcare professionals with an opinion said the same.
About nine in 10 travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion—including physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs/PAs), dentists, registered nurses (RNs) and allied health professionals of a wide variety of specialties—agreed they are happy in their current position. Three-quarters of permanent healthcare professionals with an opinion said the same.
Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com.
Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com.

About nine in 10 travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion—including physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs/PAs), dentists, registered nurses (RNs) and allied health professionals of a wide variety of specialties—agreed they are happy in their current position. Three-quarters of permanent healthcare professionals with an opinion said the same.     

The survey also found that full- and part-time travel clinicians and locum tenens providers are 32% more likely to agree that their work-life balance is satisfactory than their permanent counterparts. Roughly eight in 10 locum tenens providers and travel clinicians with an opinion say their work-life balance is satisfactory—60% of permanent providers and clinicians who answered the question reported the same.

Full- and part-time travel clinicians and locum tenens providers with an opinion are also around 9% more likely to agree they are fairly compensated as a healthcare provider/clinician than their permanent peers.

Both permanent and locum tenens/travel healthcare professionals did share some common concerns about the state of the healthcare industry:

  • 96% of those with an opinion agreed they are concerned about whether healthcare facilities can maintain adequate staffing levels in 2024.
  • 91% of those with an opinion agreed they are concerned about their workload as a healthcare provider/clinician in 2024.

The survey was conducted on SurveyMonkey from November 17 to December 4, 2023 and garnered responses from healthcare facility employees, providers, and clinicians, including full- and part-time locums, full- and part-time travel clinicians, retired professionals, and professionals in permanent positions aged 18 to 65+.

Read more about the survey results on BHS' online blog.

About Barton Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com.

SOURCE Barton Healthcare Staffing

Also from this source

Barton Healthcare Staffing Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Barton Healthcare Staffing Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS), a company providing skilled travel nurses and allied health professionals on temporary assignments at medical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Travel

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.