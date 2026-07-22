Survey from Cruiseline.com and Shipmate Uncovers Shifting Cruise Trends for 2026

92.8% of surveyed travelers already have a cruise booked for 2026 and beyond, as new data reveals evolving preferences in destinations, itinerary lengths, and top cruise lines.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline.com and Shipmate released the results of their annual 2026 Member Survey, gathering cruise preference insights from more than 5,500 travelers. The survey reveals strong demand for cruise vacations, with 92.8% of respondents reporting at least one voyage booked for 2026 or beyond, and 70.3% considering making additional bookings.

The survey examined traveler preferences across cruise lines, destinations, and itinerary lengths, offering a comprehensive look at the trends shaping the cruise industry for 2026 and beyond.

2026 Member Survey Results

Future Cruises Booked

Of all survey participants, 78.2% reported they have at least one future cruise booked for 2026, 60.5% have at least one cruise booked for 2027, 13.6% have one for 2028, and even 0.4% of participants reported having one cruise booked as far out as 2029.

The top five cruise lines participants reported having a cruise already booked with include: Royal Caribbean International at 29%, Carnival Cruise Line at 24.2%, followed by Princess Cruises at 19.1%, Celebrity Cruises at 18.8%, and Norwegian Cruise Line at 17.7%. Other top-booked cruise lines are MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Viking, Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises.

The Caribbean/Bahamas was the top cruise destination reported booked at 61.1%, followed by the Mediterranean at 17.6%, Alaska at 14%, Mexico (Pacific Coast) at 11.8%, and Northern Europe/Baltic at 11.6%. When it comes to voyage length, 45.9% of travelers have booked a 7-night cruise, 41.5% have opted for 8-13-day itineraries, 29.2% will sail a longer 14+ day itinerary, and 19.2% have booked a shorter 2-6-day cruise.

Of those who reported not currently having a future cruise booked, 6.2% indicated they are considering or in the process of planning a future cruise, an indicator of sustained interest across the market. 1.1% of survey participants reported they have no plans to take a cruise vacation or make new bookings.

Intent to Book Future Cruises

70.3% of survey respondents reported that they plan to book more cruises in 2026 and beyond. 13.3% of participants said they intend to book at least one more cruise for 2026, and 34.6% intend to book for 2027. Looking ahead, 32% of participants plan to book at least one cruise for 2028, and 24.5% are already planning to book for 2029.

Of those who intend to book future cruises, the top five lines being considered include: Royal Caribbean International (46.8%), Celebrity Cruises (36.9%), Norwegian Cruise Line (29.9%), Princess Cruises (29.9%), and Carnival Cruise Line (28.5%). Other top lines reported being considered include MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Virgin Voyages, Viking Cruises, and Margaritaville at Sea.

Top destinations travelers reported they intend to book future cruises to were the Caribbean/Bahamas (53.4%), Mediterranean (31.2%), Alaska (30.7%), Transatlantic (23.6%), Hawaii (21.7%), and Northern Europe (21.7%). When considering future cruise length, travelers are considering longer voyages, with 59% saying they intend to book cruises of 8-13 days, 49.5% reported 7-day cruises, 34.5% said 14-day cruises, and 12.1% are considering shorter 2-6-day cruises.

Notable Cruise Survey Findings for 2026

Compared to the results of the 2025 Member Survey, notable shifts in consumer preferences were reported, reflecting evolving travel trends. Top highlights include:

Royal Caribbean International surpassed Carnival Cruise Line as the top cruise brand participants reporting that they have a future cruise booked.

More travelers are considering growing cruise line Margaritaville at Sea, with the line joining the list of top 10 cruise lines being considered for future voyage bookings.

Travelers are considering new destinations for their future bookings. Intent to take Mediterranean cruises was up in 2026 versus last year, surpassing demand for Alaska cruises. Intent to take Transatlantic voyages was also higher for the year.

Interest in shorter cruises is up, fueled by more 2-6-day voyage options from cruise lines and new ships entering this market such as Utopia of the Seas.

More travelers in 2026 reported they were considering a river cruise for a future vacation. Cruise line interest in this category shifted, with the top river brands being considered for bookings including Viking (62.3%), Celebrity River Cruises (36.1%), and American Cruise Lines (25.9%). The top river lines considered in 2025 included Viking (88.2%), AmaWaterways, and Avalon Waterways.

"The results of the 2026 Member Survey confirm that demand for cruise vacations remains exceptionally strong," said Jamie Cash, Chief Operating Officer of Cruiseline.com and Shipmate. "The most compelling takeaway is how cruisers' preferences are evolving. Travelers are becoming far more intentional and adventurous in their choices, branching out to new cruise lines, exploring destinations beyond the usual favorites, and mixing in quick getaways alongside longer itineraries. They're also thinking further ahead more than ever, planning not just next year's cruise but for voyages years down the road. It's an exciting time for the industry, with more choices than ever for travelers to find the perfect cruise."

Respondents' Cruise History

Of the more than 5,500 survey respondents, 64% reported they have taken 10+ cruises, 16.9% have taken 6-9 cruises, 14.4% have taken 2-5 cruises, 2.9% have taken one cruise, and 1.8% said they have never cruised.

The three cruise lines respondents reported they have sailed with include Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line. 82.9% of survey participants reported they have previously cruised in the Caribbean, with other top destinations including Alaska, the Pacific Coast (Mexico), and Europe (Mediterranean).

The full survey report and insights into the 2026 cruising trends can be accessed on Cruiseline.com.

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About Shipmate

Powered by Cruiseline.com, Shipmate is the number one cruise app with over 2 million downloads. Shipmate is the only cruise app that travelers can use before, during, and after a voyage. Features include customizable roll calls for meeting fellow cruisers, cruise countdowns, detailed deck plans, ship and port tips, ship trackers, and advanced deal searching tools. With an active community sharing reviews, photos, and advice, Shipmate empowers cruisers to make the most of their journeys. To download and learn more about Shipmate, visit: Cruiseline.com/shipmate.

Media Contact

Brooke Franco

Public Relations & Community Manager, Cruiseline.com and Shipmate

[email protected] / 877-958-7444

SOURCE Cruiseline.com