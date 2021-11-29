Survey: Lack of Automated Patch Management is a Key Security Risk for Remote IT Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution provider, today released its 2021 Remote IT Management Challenges Report. Based on the feedback from 491 IT professionals worldwide, the study explores how organizations patch and manage their remote and office-based endpoints and provide employees with remote IT support.

The report reveals that even though most organizations plan to keep at least some remote work in 2022, they struggle to secure and support their remote or hybrid workforce. 78% of respondents admitted experiencing delays in patching critical vulnerabilities during the past year, and 62% suffered security incidents involving a known vulnerability that had not been mitigated even though a patch was available. Indeed, most organizations lack robust patch management: 14% manage all patches manually and 59% automate OS patching only.