Survey: Nearly 4 in 10 Professionals Plan to Search for a New Job in 2026

Robert Half research reveals the factors influencing job search plans, plus common pain points

New Job Search Strategies Guide provides a playbook for workers looking to change roles

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we look ahead to 2026, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows that some professionals are putting a new job at the top of their wish list. A new survey from the company reveals that 38% of employed workers in the U.S. plan to look for a new job in the first half of the year — this is up from 27% in July and 29% one year ago.

View job search plans over time.

Job Search Plans Over Time

Factors Influencing Job Search Plans

When asked about the top motivators driving job search plans, workers cited:

A desire for better benefits (36%)

Limited career advancement opportunities at their company (34%)

More competitive pay (33%)

Burnout (24%)

"Many workers felt the need to stay put in 2025, but we're beginning to see signs of a thaw as we head into the new year," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "Career growth and development are back in focus, and if an employer can't offer those opportunities, workers no longer feel compelled to stay."

Workers Most Likely to Make a Move

According to the research, the workers most likely to launch a job search in early 2026 include tech and healthcare workers (44%), Gen Z professionals (42%), and working parents (42%).

View a breakdown of how Gen Z professionals are approaching the job search.

Navigating Today's Job Search

Despite a desire to land a new role, job seekers still face some common challenges. In a separate survey, Robert Half asked more than 450 job seekers who are currently in-between roles about their top job search challenges. Sixty-eight percent expect the job search to take longer than previous searches, and other pain points include:

Too many applicants and competition for positions (59%) Difficulty finding a job that matches their workplace preferences (46%) Their skills not matching the job requirements (37%)

"Today's job seekers are up against a crowded, noisy market," Fay added. "Finding the right fit can feel daunting, but having a clear plan, keeping your skills current, and tapping into your network and available tools can help you stand out."

The job market is evolving quickly—Robert Half's latest Job Search Strategies Guide offers practical steps to help job seekers navigate today's challenges and stand out.

About the Research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November 2025. The survey contains responses from more than 2,000 employed workers and more than 450 unemployed job seekers in the United States.

About Robert Half

