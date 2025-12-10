Robert Half Selected by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026. The ranking is based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility.

The top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies were evaluated on their reporting transparency across 30 key performance indicators, as well as an independent survey of 18,000 individuals who rated the corporate social responsibility efforts of companies familiar to them. The ranking represents the 600 U.S. companies with the highest overall corporate social responsibility scores across 14 industries.



"Being a good corporate citizen starts with our commitment to integrity—one of our core enterprise values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This honor underscores our dedication to being a people-first company by consistently doing what's right for our employees, customers and the communities where we live and work."

"At Robert Half, we're dedicated to fostering a socially responsible and forward-thinking future across our organization," said Susan Haseley, chief social responsibility officer at Robert Half. "The global initiatives we champion reflect our belief that strong values drive stronger communities and better business outcomes."

Robert Half has also been named one of Forbes' World's Best Employers, Forbes' Best Employers for Company Culture and Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women. More information about the organization's many programs and initiatives can be found in Robert Half's 2024 Leading With Integrity: Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half