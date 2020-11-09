Survey: Nearly 40% of Employees Will Limit Time Off This Holiday Season Amid Restricted Travel

56% of full-time employees say employee experience will be more important to them in 2021 than it was this year. Tweet this

Defined as "the end-to-end communications and capabilities that a person has with an employer before, during and after their tenure," the majority (56 percent) of full-time employees said that employee experience (EX) is more important to them heading into 2021 than it was this year. Companies have work to do, however, with 45 percent of survey respondents rating their employer's EX as "average." Company culture – the values and beliefs a company promotes and performs – has also seen an uptick in awareness with 40 percent of full-time employees ranking its importance higher this year than ever before. With employees requiring more from their leadership, businesses must re-think engagement tactics particularly when in-person activities are limited or non-existent.

"Traditionally this time of year, many companies would be ramping up office holiday festivities," said Amy Mosher, isolved Chief People Officer. "Due to the pandemic, the last frontier of normalcy either is not happening at all or happening virtually in some capacity. The future of work is here, and employees need leaders to make the right decisions about collaborative and self-serve tools to amplify their experience – empowering them to engage regardless of the circumstances."

When asked what they would like most from their employer this holiday season, holiday gifts (6 percent) and in-person and virtual parties (1 percent) were ranked far behind a bonus (37 percent), job security (35 percent) and an annual merit increase (21 percent).

To unpack these findings further and to browse additional employee-experience data points, download "Holidays 2020: The End-of-Year Employee Experience Report." The report is based on a survey of 300 full-time employees on October 26 and 27, 2020. Employees ranged across job titles and levels, with 100 percent of them employed full time in the United States.

