Survey Reveals Challenges CIOs Face in Using Data and Data Analytics

Data governance Limited budgets Limited technology/integration challenges Data reliability Institutional vision

"CIOs are under a lot of pressure," said Josh Schoeller, senior vice president, Health Care, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Using data and data analytics is part of what helps CIOs to manage and meet the challenges they identified. Key to success is the seamless integration of data sources into provider information systems and EHRs to feed healthcare workflows and enable rapid decision making."

Three categories scored highest on data sets deemed most critical to understand for operational efficiency. Ninety-four percent said patient clinical data was most important. Provider data and financial data each were most important for 84 percent of respondents.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said that data in relation to clinical efficiencies is the most critical factor in their data analytics strategy, and 82 percent said that EHR integration is the most critical component in finding a data/analytics partner.

When it comes to management of the organization's data analytics program, there was a roughly equal split between the IT department, 47 percent, and the analytics team, 44 percent.

Asked to rate their health system's data analytics program on a scale of 1-10, 55 percent said they were a seven or better, while 26 percent scored themselves a four or lower.

"We had respondents tell us that their internal systems are fragmented and siloed, prohibiting them from using the data they do collect," added Schoeller. "Others collect a lot of data but are not effective in how they use it. This clearly shows that data is an enabler that must find its way into critical workflows to truly impact decision making."

The survey analyzed responses from 68 individual healthcare executives from across the country and from hospitals and health systems of different sizes and specialties. Of those, 98 percent worked in data governance roles, including senior management, CIO level and C-suite, and all identified as hospital employees.

