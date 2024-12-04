Survey Reveals Critical Insight Into Teachers' Technology Use and Challenges

Static environments: In terms of technology, a majority of educators (56%) report their classrooms are not up to today's standards for technology

Tech wish list: Educators say interactive displays and apps with ready-made lesson content are at the top of their tech wish lists

Work-life imbalance: Teachers report spending the majority of their free personal time creating lessons and grading homework assignments

Subject matters: Teachers believe science is the subject that benefits the most from education technology overall

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by SMART Technologies' Lumio software revealed compelling data about teachers' experiences, challenges, and preferences regarding the use of technology in education - and provides valuable insights into the current state of technology integration in classrooms.

Teacher tech use continues to grow

The survey shows a high percentage of digital adoption and reliance on education technology. 85% of respondents integrate technology in their lessons a few times a week, if not every day. Close to 40% of teachers describe their relationship with classroom technology as one of necessity.

Closing the diverse learning divide

72% of respondents believe their students would describe them as tech-savvy, and 70% feel equipped to effectively support all types of learners in the classroom, including those who are neurodivergent and those who need extra support to help them connect with their learning.

"More than a third of educators note that enhanced student engagement is one of the biggest benefits of using technology in the classroom," says Dan McMahon, Vice President of Software at SMART Technologies. "Teachers also acknowledged the critical ability to personalize learning for each student and to accommodate diverse learning needs through technology."

Tech wish lists

If educators could have any tech tool for their classroom, 46% say interactive displays with advanced features are at the top of their lists. 39% of teachers say platforms with ready-made lesson content are also highly sought after.

Not up to date

30% of educators cited technical problems ("things don't work!") as the biggest challenge to technology integration, highlighting the need for reliable platforms and devices as well as consistent, ongoing technical support from school districts and edtech partners. In terms of technology, a majority of educators (56%) reported their classrooms are operating with tech that is too outdated to feel right for today's students and teaching methodologies.

Digital distraction

A quarter (25%) of educators said student distraction is their key challenge when integrating technology into teaching, and that their students aren't using devices for learning. In particular, student cell phone use in the classroom continues to be a large issue: almost 40% of teachers see cell phones as a major distraction, and only 23% view them as a useful tool when managed properly.

Time is of the essence

Educators said they spend the majority of their free time creating or planning lessons for their students. They spend almost as much time reviewing their students' homework assignments. In general, teachers spend more of their personal time creating lessons and reviewing homework than socializing with friends and family, cooking for themselves, exercising, and traveling.

44% of teachers feel the biggest misconception about teachers is that they have an "easy job" with lots of free time. The demand for platforms with ready-made lesson content reveals a critical need for time-saving resources.

"Educators' time is precious. Between planning lessons and grading assignments, every minute counts," said Dan McMahon. "The survey results show that teachers are driven by the opportunity to positively impact their students' lives, so we're providing tools that enrich their work in the classroom and free up time for the personal moments and activities that matter to them outside of school."

Methodology

The research analyzed responses from elementary, middle and high school teachers in October 2024 to reveal insights into the current state of technology integration in education.

About Lumio by SMART

Lumio by SMART is an easy-to-use, web-based learning platform that lets teachers transform lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences to engage students on their devices, wherever they are. With countless ways for students to engage and drive their own learning, Lumio is a perfect fit for educators who are looking for ways to increase interactivity, collaboration, and game-based learning. To learn more, visit GoLumio.com .

